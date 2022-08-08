ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
Fast Company

A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy

Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Magnolia

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
cw39.com

Suspect wanted for deadly robbery in southwest Houston arrested in Illinois

HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspect charged with a deadly shooting in southwest Houston back in April has been arrested in Illinois, police said on Monday. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was arrested on a capital murder charge by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois on Monday. He was charged last Friday and is currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.
cw39.com

FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

