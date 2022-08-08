Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Grandfather, grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being...
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Company
A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy
Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
School supply event by Mattress Mack and Crime Stoppers closed early after they ran out of backpacks
HOUSTON — Mattress Mack teamed up with Crime Stoppers Houston today to distribute free backpacks full of school supplies for Houston-area children heading back to class. They were forced to shut down a little early after running out of backpacks. The drive-thru event was scheduled to end at 3...
Houston Chronicle
Houston nurse facing 6 counts of murder after fiery California car wreck
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Houston nurse is facing six counts of murder in Los Angeles County following a fiery car crash that killed five people, one of whom was a pregnant woman, KHOU reported. Nicole Linton, 37, is also facing five counts of...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Magnolia
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
KHOU
Lightning bolt during Houston, Texas storms on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
A lightning bolt strikes during storms in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Video credit: Pastor Jaimie G.
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
cw39.com
Suspect wanted for deadly robbery in southwest Houston arrested in Illinois
HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspect charged with a deadly shooting in southwest Houston back in April has been arrested in Illinois, police said on Monday. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was arrested on a capital murder charge by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois on Monday. He was charged last Friday and is currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.
cw39.com
FBI: $5,000 reward for info on northwest Houston bank robber
HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend. According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the...
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says
Investigators said the suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.
defendernetwork.com
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston
Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0