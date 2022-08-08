ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Obituaries
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Obituary#Shoes#Houston Police Department#Violent Crime#Csi
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Store clerk shoots, kills man who assaulted him in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8019 Lavender Street around 7:55 p.m. Houston police said the 36-year-old suspect entered the store intoxicated and went behind the cash...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
KHOU

Houston nurse charged with six counts of murder following fiery California wreck

LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman's unborn child.
HOUSTON, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy