communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables News
Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure...
wlrn.org
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
communitynewspapers.com
The Plaza at ParkSquare hosts SpeedBiz for great one-on-one networking
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) enjoyed another great opportunity to participate in one-on-one networking at the elegant Plaza at ParkSquare located inside Aventura ParkSquare. Barry Ger, Sales Director for The Plaza, said, “It’s always my pleasure to host my fellow AMC members and show them why The Plaza at ParkSquare is the right choice for luxury assisted living. Our residents enjoy all the benefits of an independent living lifestyle with access to all the community activities, restaurant -style dining and social events with the added pampering of a self-contained concierge on your floor or wing.”
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami Metrocenter Details Released: Up To 23.7M Square Feet In New Development
Miami-Dade County opened the bidding process yesterday for a massive Downtown Miami development project called Metrocenter. Up to 23.7 million square foot could be developed on the Metrocenter properties, the county says. One of the main priorities in evaluating bids will be whether the proposals are of world-class urban design,...
communitynewspapers.com
Town’s inaugural Active Adults Life Convention draws over 100
This slideshow requires JavaScript. More than 100 residents attended the Town of Cutler Bay’s inaugural Active Adults Life Convention on July 23. Taking place at East Ridge retirement community at Cutler Bay, the three-hour event provided attendees a chance to “be inspired, rediscover themselves, meet new friends and get involved in their community.”
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
communitynewspapers.com
CITY OF MIRAMAR HOSTS FREE CONCERT TO CELEBRATE ECUADOR’S INDEPENDENCE DAY ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10TH
Today, the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Revitalization department announced that it will host a special concert commemorating Ecuador’s Independence Day featuring the famous ‘violin virtuoso’ of Ecuador. Jorge Saade and world-renowned pianist Juan Carlos Escudero. The city is partnering with the Broward County Office...
communitynewspapers.com
Biscayne Bay Tribune
InBattle Opens a Virtual World of High Tech Gaming Excitement in Miami. The Grove Spot: 'In place' for locals to congregate. Olav Smit has called Coconut Grove home for 16 years, arriving in 1994. "I like the Grove," he...
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
NBC Miami
Pan Am Globe Officially Placed at Permanent Location in Downtown Miami
An iconic part of Miami's history is now at its new permanent location. The Pan Am Globe was officially unveiled at the Miami Worldcenter during a ribbon-cutting event that was attended by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City Commissioner Christine King. The globe, the giant, vividly colorful sphere depicting the...
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
Hundreds Of Teacher Positions Unfilled Before School Starts Next Week
There are 221 teacher openings in Broward and 224 in Miami-Dade, meaning class sizes could go up if they can't fill the spots
communitynewspapers.com
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
communitynewspapers.com
Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic coming Labor Day weekend
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic football game is just part of the great festivities planned for Labor Day weekend this year. The OBC is back for a second year after a 43-year gap and now reestablished to enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities exposure in our community. The celebrations begin with Commissioners Welcome Reception and Kick Off Luncheon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura with Miami Dade Commission Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert III. The luncheon celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Year of the Woman with three honorees and that is just the start.
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County mayor announces new Miami-Dade Fire Rescue leadership
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently announced updates to leadership within Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR). The leadership changes are as follows, effective Aug. 1:. Raied Jadallah, Deputy Fire Chief, became the new director of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Chief Jadallah is a 26-year fire service veteran and has...
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
Iconic NYC eatery Rao’s is expanding to Miami Beach
Famed Italian eatery Rao’s is expanding to Miami Beach. The iconic New York City restaurant will open a new location at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel early next year. The impossible-to-get-into Italian hotspot will be the first new permanent location outside of its hallowed East Harlem home and its Hollywood outpost. The restaurant’s meatball maestro, executive chef Dino Gatto, is said to have been in talks to bring Rao’s to Miami Beach for months to join the city’s hopping hospitality scene and cater to local power players and out-of-town New Yorkers. A spokesperson for Loews Hotels confirms to Page Six, “The New York City...
tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
