Man accused of killing bystander mistaken for rival gang member in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials […]
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Man robbed at gunpoint at meetup to sell jewelry in Queens: NYPD
HAMMELS, Queens (PIX11) – A man in Queens was robbed at gunpoint and had his car stolen by the person he met up with to sell jewelry, police said. The 22-year-old victim, who has an online business, arranged to meet up with a jewelry buyer in the Hammels area in front of 260 Beach 81st […]
Suspect Nabbed, Others Escape After Nanuet UPS Warehouse Heist, Police Say
A man was arrested and several others escaped following a robbery of a Hudson Valley UPS warehouse. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 7 at the warehouse located at 31 Murray Hill Drive in Nanuet. The first arriving officers spotted a dark-colored sedan in...
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
Man Nabbed With Knife, After Exposing Himself During Greenwich Robbery, Police Say
A man was nabbed by police in Fairfield County for allegedly exposing himself after allegedly attempting to rob a woman and harassing others in a parking garage. The incident took place in Greenwich around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Greenwich Plaza. According to Greenwich Police, Antonio McDuffie, age...
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’d made an arrest. The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway road rage leads to arrest
RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust
Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
theexaminernews.com
Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Life of Stepinac High Student
A 16-year-old Archbishop Stepinac High School student died Aug. 4, a day after a hit-and-run incident while riding an electric scooter by a Yonkers municipal worker who allegedly was driving while intoxicated. Christopher Jack “CJ” Hackett was riding a scooter west in the eastbound lane of McLean Avenue in Yonkers...
Queens Man Gets 11 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Abusing Brooklyn Girlfriend, Killing Her Cat
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man is heading to prison over a violent attack...
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
15 alleged gang members and associates charged in major Staten Island drug-dealing takedown
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities on Tuesday announced the takedown of 15 purported gang members and associates who allegedly peddled large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs on and around Jersey Street in New Brighton. Launched in April 2021, the 15-month probe dubbed “D-Rail the Corridor” focused on...
DNA testing leads to neighbor's arrest in 1996 Bronx cold case murder
Police have arrested Gregory Fleetwood in the 1996 cold case murder of Jasmine Porter, who was found dead in her Bronx home.
$50K bail remains for Westchester mom accused of misdemeanor
Elizabeth Weinstein was remanded to Westchester County Jail for a competency exam July 4.
Woman Threatens Bedford Hills Deli Worker In Dispute Over Sandwich, Police Say
A woman who threatened a deli worker with a knife because she didn't like how her sandwich was being made has been arrested. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Sunday, April 24 at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road, but the arrest was just made recently after the woman was apprehended in New York City.
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly punched an 80-year-old woman during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder, causing her to fall to the floor of the northbound No. 6 train […]
