Yonkers, NY

PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway road rage leads to arrest

RAMAPO – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief following a road rage incident on the Thruway in the Town of Ramapo, State Police said. At about 6:30 a.m. on August 3, Davonne Wilmore, 31, allegedly threw a water bottle at a 2019 Mercedes-Benz truck, damaging it.
RAMAPO, NY
Daily Voice

4 Charged, 31 Ghost Guns Seized In Multi-Agency Yonkers Bust

Four people have been charged and 31 guns ghost guns seized following a multi-agency investigation into a pipeline that brought guns from Washington, DC to Westchester County. The four were charged following their arrest in June for trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, DC to Westchester between April and June, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hit-and-Run Incident Claims Life of Stepinac High Student

A 16-year-old Archbishop Stepinac High School student died Aug. 4, a day after a hit-and-run incident while riding an electric scooter by a Yonkers municipal worker who allegedly was driving while intoxicated. Christopher Jack “CJ” Hackett was riding a scooter west in the eastbound lane of McLean Avenue in Yonkers...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...

