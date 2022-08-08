This slideshow requires JavaScript. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic football game is just part of the great festivities planned for Labor Day weekend this year. The OBC is back for a second year after a 43-year gap and now reestablished to enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities exposure in our community. The celebrations begin with Commissioners Welcome Reception and Kick Off Luncheon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura with Miami Dade Commission Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert III. The luncheon celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Year of the Woman with three honorees and that is just the start.

2 DAYS AGO