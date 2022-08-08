Read full article on original website
Town’s inaugural Active Adults Life Convention draws over 100
This slideshow requires JavaScript. More than 100 residents attended the Town of Cutler Bay’s inaugural Active Adults Life Convention on July 23. Taking place at East Ridge retirement community at Cutler Bay, the three-hour event provided attendees a chance to “be inspired, rediscover themselves, meet new friends and get involved in their community.”
FrameWorks promotes diversity, establishes lasting relationship with de Moya Foundation
July 30 marked the 11th International Day of Friendship which according to the United Nations “places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.”. For Cris Sweeny, 30-year industry veteran and owner of the...
NEW! Live Cuban Show at Havana 1957
A salsa Cuban Live Show, Havana 1957 & Ocean Drive provide the perfect recipe for the ultimate Miami experience. Two hours of live show with singer, musicians & dancers wearing spectacular & eye-catching outfits, a salsa class to learn how to master the dance floor while having fun and Cuban Cuisine, proving what best in town and traditional means to Miami. Just the right ingredients and a fabulous nightlife reason to spend Un Dia en La Habana.
EIBS plans to make Palmetto Bay an autistic, neurodiverse-friendly city
EIBS was born in 2017 as a pilot to increase inclusion and diversity in the educational system and to develop the capacities and abilities of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), among other diagnoses, in South Florida. Until June of this year, EIBS was operating mainly with private schools, but...
CITY OF MIRAMAR HOSTS FREE CONCERT TO CELEBRATE ECUADOR’S INDEPENDENCE DAY ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10TH
Today, the City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Revitalization department announced that it will host a special concert commemorating Ecuador’s Independence Day featuring the famous ‘violin virtuoso’ of Ecuador. Jorge Saade and world-renowned pianist Juan Carlos Escudero. The city is partnering with the Broward County Office...
Coral Gables News
Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Fall into Health and Wellness at NMB’s 9/22 Senior Health & Fitness Fair
The North Miami Beach Chamber, City of North Miami Beach and Senior Liaison, Commissioner Paule Villard, are joining forces to hold a spectacular Senior Health & Fitness Fair on Thursday, September 22nd from 9am- 12:30pm at the Marjorie and William McDonald Center in North Miami Beach. Senior adults and their...
Miami Hospitality Expert, Steve Turk, Launches Biscayne ☕️ Coffee: 10% sales donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation
Turk Hospitality Ventures Announces the Launch of Biscayne Coffee, An Eco-Friendly Coffee Brand Dedicated to Preserving Biscayne Bay, in Miami, Florida. A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it.
Miami non-profit among groups receiving GBT Foundation grants
The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization primarily funded by Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), has awarded grants of approximately $50,000 each to five community-based organizations (CBOs) — including one from Miami — as recipients of the inaugural Access to Care Empowerment for Sickle Cell (ACE) Grant Program.
Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic coming Labor Day weekend
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic football game is just part of the great festivities planned for Labor Day weekend this year. The OBC is back for a second year after a 43-year gap and now reestablished to enhance Historically Black Colleges & Universities exposure in our community. The celebrations begin with Commissioners Welcome Reception and Kick Off Luncheon at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura with Miami Dade Commission Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert III. The luncheon celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Year of the Woman with three honorees and that is just the start.
Kiwanis Club, other groups participate in school supplies distribution events
The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade, joined by a variety of organizations and local elected officials, supplied free backpacks — stuffed with a wide assortment of school supplies — to more than 500 youngsters at various recent events throughout Homestead. The first of several school supplies distribution events,...
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers honors outstanding local graduate
During the June Special Council presentation, Homestead Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers presented an award to Jonya Moore, a recent graduate from South Dade Senior High School. Moore always dreamed of attending law school and becoming a lawyer. With that goal in mind, she studied hard, applied herself, and graduated in the...
WK Baptist Hospital, Zoo Miami join to host 10th annual ZooRun
Baptist Health and Zoo Miami have announced that registration for the 10th annual ZooRun has opened officially. Benefiting West Kendall Baptist Hospital and the Zoo Miami Foundation, this year’s event will feature ZooRun5K, ZooKidsDash, Virtual ZooRun5K and an all-new ZooRun10K in celebration of the race’s 10th anniversary. The event invites participants to experience Zoo Miami in an engaging and active way while supporting two South Florida anchor organizations.
SFYS Summer Music Academy Deemed as ‘highly successful’
The South Florida Youth Symphony’s (SFYS.net) Summer Music Academy, conducted at Homestead Senior High throughout July, has been “highly successful,” according to organizers. The free summer music program was sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community...
More than 100 Homestead kids get free swimming lessons thanks to Kiwanis
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade (HomesteadKiwanis.org), one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, 130 youngsters from Touching Miami with Love (TouchingMiamiWithLove.org) are receiving free swimming lessons this summer at Roby George Park in Homestead. “With the frequency of childhood drowning...
County passes boat launch fee waiver for disabled veterans
The Miami-Dade County Commission on Apr. 19 adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Joe A. Martinez directing the mayor to incorporate into the Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces’ proposed fiscal year 2022-23 fee schedule a fee waiver allowing qualified disabled veterans to launch boats at county-owned and operated marinas without charge.
New menu at Acqualina Resort’s Beachfront Costa Grill flourishes with floridian and mediterranean flavors
This slideshow requires JavaScript. With its oceanfront setting, Costa Grill, located at Acqualina Resort & Residences is one of Miami’s most sought-after dining destinations and is open for lunch to hotel guests of the award-winning resort. The new menu of Floridian and Mediterranean flavors was masterfully curated by Head Chef Enrique Villardefrancos and offers the perfect daytime dining spot under elegant palms and the shade of red umbrellas.
Miami-Dade County mayor announces new Miami-Dade Fire Rescue leadership
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently announced updates to leadership within Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR). The leadership changes are as follows, effective Aug. 1:. Raied Jadallah, Deputy Fire Chief, became the new director of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Chief Jadallah is a 26-year fire service veteran and has...
SMDCAC to present ‘Piano Legends’ featuring Zach Bartholomew Trio
Showcasing compositions and arrangements from some of the most influential piano trios in the history of jazz and American music, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) welcomes to the stage “Piano Legends: The Music of Cole, Peterson, Evans, Jamal, Hancock, Glasper” featuring the Zach Bartholomew Trio, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8:30 p.m.
FDC recognizes eighteen inmate students at college graduation
The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) highlighted the graduation of 18 incarcerated individuals through a partnership with Miami Dade College (MDC). The graduation ceremony was held on July 26 at Everglades Correctional Institution (CI) in Miami. Students graduated with an Associate of Arts degree, with participants earning an average GPA...
