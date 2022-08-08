- Kentwood Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of the residence on South High Street, Denver, Colorado, for $3.5 million represented by Joyce Romanello. This truly exquisite home is a classic design with modern elements that is sure to excite you! Sun drenched light throughout with an open floor plan offering an elegant dining room ,butlers pantry, custom features along with an incredible fireplace sets the tone. Gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, high end appliances, double dishwashers, sub zero refrigerator, gas range with hood, microwave, warming drawer, large center island for all to gather. Spacious great room with gas fireplace, step through the French doors to the comfortable patio and brick fireplace. Exquisite primary suite complete with large custom closet, five piece bath w/steam shower and heated floors, you’re sure to enjoy the retreat with the fireplace. Second and third bedrooms are en-suites. Beautifully finished lower level, 10 ft ceilings, gorgeous wet bar/wine cooler, 4th bedroom en-suite, 1/2 bath for guests, fantastic wine room. Incredible indoor/outdoor living. This is a spectacular home in one of the best blocks in Washington Park!

