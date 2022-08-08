ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Looks a bit fishy! Row over £70,000 statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe as it is compared to Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones

By Summer Goodkind For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A statue of 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe has been likened to the Pirates of the Caribbean sea monster Davy Jones.

The £70,000 sculpture, made from woven strips of recycled steel, has drawn disapproval from some locals in Canterbury, Kent due to its lack of facial features.

Among those voicing their disapproval is former Lord Mayor, George Metcalfe, who believes Marlowe deserves an installation which resembles his likeness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cYdB_0h9FVtGP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lptqq_0h9FVtGP00

Mr Metcalfe, 85, said: 'Apart from anything else, it's totally hideous. The face on it looks like a scary marine creature out of Pirates of the Caribbean.

'I don't object to there being a statue but I want it to look like a real person - an illustrative, figurative representation of Marlowe - so that people can really appreciate him.

'Lots of famous people were born in Canterbury but he is probably the most famous - he was born the same year as Shakespeare and worked with him on some of his plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMdRB_0h9FVtGP00
Among those voicing their disapproval is former Lord Mayor, George Metcalfe, who believes Marlowe deserves an installation which resembles his likeness

'In fact he was the most important playwright of his time, and he was a terrific character.

'I think this chap is really worthy of a statue and we need his face on it.'

Marlowe is among the most famous of the Elizabethan playwrights and modern scholars consider him to have been the foremost dramatist in London in the years before his mysterious death at the age of 29.

Some academics also believe he influenced William Shakespeare who succeeded him as the most distinguished playwright.

Mr Metcalfe, an ex-chairman of registered charity the Marlowe Society, is keen to see Marlowe honoured with a more realistic representation - similar to statues of Geoffrey Chaucer, Queen Bertha and King Ethelbert which have already been erected in the city.

He added: 'There are some lovely statues in Canterbury - for example, the statue of Chaucer in the town centre.

'When we have lots of visitors, most of whom know nothing about the area, they tend to gather around that statue.

'It's looked at and admired daily by hundreds of people.'

Mr Metcalfe believes the sculpture should be based on the painting of a young man thought to be Marlowe which is held at Corpus Christi College at the University of Cambridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ckh5_0h9FVtGP00
Mr Metcalfe, 85, said: 'Apart from anything else, it's totally hideous. The face on it looks like a scary marine creature out of Pirates of the Caribbean

He said: 'The University of Cambridge has a wonderful painting of a man who we believe to be Christopher Marlowe.

'He was very nice looking and, frankly, a beautiful statue of this handsome young man would look fabulous in Canterbury.'

The portrait of the brown-eyed youth was found in 1953 by workmen under some rubble in the college, where Marlowe was a student.

While many scholars believe it depicts the playwright, several critics have questioned whether this is actually the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpkKa_0h9FVtGP00
However, campaigners who organised the Christopher Marlowe Statue Appeal, have hit back at George's criticism. They say the statue has been intentionally left faceless because there is no credible depiction of what Marlowe actually looked like

According to Mr Metcalfe, other members of the Marlowe Society - which aims to educate the public on the playwright's work - are unhappy with the statue design.

He added: 'About two or three years ago we were having an annual general meeting of the Marlowe Society in London.

The trials and tribulations of famous 16th century playwright Christopher Marlowe

Marlowe was born in Canterbury in 1564, the son of an upmarket shoemaker and a clergyman's daughter. Baptised on 26 February, he was only two months older than Shakespeare, who was baptised on 26 April of the same year.

In 1578, Marlowe, 14 was enrolled as a scholar of King’s School in Canterbury, and in 1580 he went to Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, on a scholarship given to able scholars who could also, if possible, ‘make a verse’.

Around 1585 many believe he started working as a government agent.

In 1593, Marlowe wrote a manuscript that pointed out inconsistencies in the Bible, and he fell under the suspicion of heresy. Another contemporary of Shakespeare's, and Marlowe's roommate, Thomas Kyd, was tortured into giving evidence against him.

On Sunday 20 May, Marlowe was arrested for the crime of being an atheist – the penalty being burned at the stake. He was, however, released on the condition that he reported each day to a court officer.

While out on bail, Marlowe became involved in a fight over a tavern bill and is believed to have been stabbed to death - at the young age of 29.

'These keen ladies presented an idea for a statue with drawings, and I stood up and said it was absolutely horrible.

'I asked people to raise their hands if they agreed and half of the room did so.'

Mr Metcalfe is also concerned about the proposal to erect the sculpture at St George's Tower - the remains of the church where Marlowe was baptised.

He believes its location in the town centre will result in it being vandalised.

The 85-year-old said: 'How the council granted planning permission to put up this ghastly statue by St George's Tower - where it will just get weed on by people - I simply do not know.'

But the campaigners who organised the Christopher Marlowe Statue Appeal, Dr Virginia Webb and Diana Holbrook, have hit back at George's criticism.

They say the statue has been intentionally left faceless because there is no credible depiction of what Marlowe actually looked like.

Ms Webb said: 'We don't even know that the painting at the University of Cambridge is actually of Marlowe.

'It's been a real challenge to incorporate all of Marlowe's assets into one statue without knowing what he looks like.

'But we've employed the best local sculptor, Steven Portchmouth, who specialises in using recycled materials and has already created a wonderful bull sculpture in the city.'

The statue will depict Marlowe holding up the faces of comedy and tragedy in his right hand, in honour of his influence on literature, and a dagger in his left hand - alluding to his mysterious death.

His face will be represented by the leaves of a book and his clothing inspired by typical 16th century dress.

It will also have a QR code printed at the base which visitors can scan to learn more about the poet.

According to Ms Webb, the prototype of the figure produced by the sculptor has attracted a lot of support from the public.

She also stressed that the proposal faced no opposition when passed through the formal planning process.

Ms Webb added: 'The general public have been very complimentary of it.

'We have full planning permission from the council and there were no objections to it.

'We also have a lot of financial and moral support from the King's School, where Marlowe was a pupil, and from the ex-Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Rowan Williams.

'Dear George has launched a one-man band project to squash our statue appeal.

'He could've designed a sculpture himself, but he didn't.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The man whose work defined Christmas for millions (but famously hated it): Extraordinary career of The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs who moaned he was ‘fed up’ with success of film based on his book that became staple of the festive season

As the world mourns The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs, who has died at age 88, past interviews reveal his antipathy to the legendary snowy figure he was identified with for so long. Briggs enjoyed a long and successful career and is best known as the 'grumpy' genius behind the hit...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Geoffrey Chaucer
Person
Christopher Marlowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Playwrights#16th Century
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
UPI News

85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Lori Lamothe

Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Anita Durairaj

The ancient Atra-Hasis epic of Babylon includes a creation story similar to the version in the Bible

The cuneiform tablet with the Atra-Hasis epicCredit: Jack1956; Public Domain Image. The Atra-Hasis epic is ancient literature written in the Akkadian language in the 18th century BCE. The epic exists in many different versions and is written in the cuneiform alphabet on various stone tablets. Fragments of the story were found throughout the 19th century but archaeologists only found the complete version in 1965.
Jax Hudur

History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ

The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts

Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home

Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art

A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

531K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy