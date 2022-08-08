International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO