Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
More Firms Tap Private Agencies for Help Hiring, Paying International Workers
International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
Amid threats to their safety, public officials increase security at meetings
Threats against election workers continue to escalate as former President Trump continues to promote the lie that he lost the election due to fraud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info
The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of all kinds — to afford […] The post State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AboutLawsuits.com
District of Columbia Nursing Home Care Ranks Worst in U.S.: Report
While the nation continues to struggle with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has ranked District of Columbia nursing home care as the worst in the U.S. due to several factors, including costs and lack of medical professionals. The consumer research...
nativenewsonline.net
Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names
Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Law enforcement leaders and Secretary Mayorkas call for collaboration, participation, healing, and reconciliation across the country
Law enforcement leaders and Secretary Mayorkas call for collaboration, participation, healing, and reconciliation across the country.
Comments / 0