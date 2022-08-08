ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Christian Darrisaw gets compared to future Hall of Famer

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have found themselves a gem in second-year tackle Christian Darrisaw.

In the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, former general manager Rick Spielman lived up to his nickname of “Slick Rick.” He maneuvered down the draft board and still landed the player he wanted, while accumulating two third-round selections.

At 23rd overall, he took the young player out of Virginia Tech that was highly-touted. Darrisaw was an excellent pass blocker with the athleticism and size to play in the wide zone scheme.

During training camp, the standout offensive linemen has gotten some high praise, even being compared to a consensus All-Pro.

Being compared to Trent Williams is quite the praise, and Ian Rapoport says the Vikings staff believe it.

“They think [Darrisaw] is going to be really, really good. It seems to me, based on the people I’ve spoken with, he’s already exceeded the expectations of those who are already on the staff. The comparison I get here—no one is saying that Darrisaw is him right now—Trent Williams.”

If the Vikings do get anything close to a Williams like return with Darrisaw, it will be one of the better draft picks in team history.

