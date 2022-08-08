Read full article on original website
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Pastor Robert “Bob” McKnight of Jefferson, formerly of Scranton
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
Storms cause damage around Des Moines area
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
Two Individuals Were Life Flighted To Des Moines Following A Two-Vehicle Accident On Monday
Two individuals were life flighted to Des Moines following a two-vehicle accident on Monday outside Coon Rapids. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Sheldon Astley of Coon Rapids was operating a 2007 Honda dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to jump over a farm terrace. Authorities say on the other side of the terrace was 25-year-old Cristina Eivins of Coon Rapids, who was operating a 2011 Kawasaki ATV. The Astley vehicle struck the ATV, and it is believed Astley and Eivins were ejected from the off-road vehicles and collided in the air. Astley was transported by private vehicle to Guthrie County Hospital and was later transported by life flight for suspected serious injuries. Emergency Medical Services transported Eivins to Bayard, where she was then transported to a hospital in Des Moines with suspected serious injuries. A minor who was on the back of the dirt bike sustained minor injuries in the accident. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and have an estimated $1,500 each in damages.
After being cited for emergency-care violations, Iowa hospital faces lawsuit
Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. (Photo via Google Earth) The family of a Webster County woman is suing Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge for an alleged chain of errors that resulted in her death. The lawsuit claims the hospital violated federal regulations related to the discharge...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Ar-We-Va Community School District Set To Begin Classes On August 23
The 2022-23 school year begins two weeks from today (Tuesday) for the Ar-We-Va Community School District. Superintendent Jeff Kruse says they are looking forward to another school year and are excited to welcome students back. He adds during the summer, they did a few building upgrades. Kruse says the school...
Carroll Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, Settling Into His New Role
Carroll’s new Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch, is now a month into the new position and is beginning to settle into the new responsibilities. With 30 years of firefighting experience, Hannasch says the fire department side of the transition has gone smoothly. The Carroll Fire Chief position consists of two parts. Seventy percent of the job is focused on department-related issues, and the remainder is serving as the city’s primary building official. Over the last four weeks, much of his time has been spent getting up to speed on building codes and ordinance enforcement. He says he is fortunate to have two great staff members in the building department to rely on.
A helicopter will be flying low in Iowa community as part of geological survey
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Starting today, if you're heading to Fort Dodge, don't be surprised to see a helicopter flying low. You'll be able to spot the unique chopper because it will have a big hula hoop right under it. The flights are part of a geological mapping study....
Iowa Savings Bank Bake Sale Raises Over $3,000 For Patients At St. Anthony Cancer Center
Iowa Savings Bank (ISB) recently donated over $3,000 to patients at the St. Anthony Cancer Center following their bake sale hosted at the Carroll branch earlier this summer. On June 14, they invited the community to stop by the bank to purchase homemade treats. The response was so overwhelming that ISB had to send staff home to bake more. Initially, they had hoped to raise around $500, but they smashed that expectation with a total of $3,110. They use the funds to purchase $2,800 in gas cards from Al’s Corner that will be distributed to cancer patients with the remainder to be used by the hospital for patient benefit as needed. A photo from the presentation last week can be found included with this story on our website.
Jefferson Police Report August 5-7, 2022
3:02am: A caller requested assistance with a Suicidal Subject at 506 South Wilson Ave. The subject had left the area in his vehicle before officers arrived. He was later located and taken to ER for an Evaluation. 7:57am: Amanda Johns reported Harassing Text Messages being sent to her daughter’s cell...
Local developer interested in acquiring historic federal courthouse, possibly converting it to housing or hotel
The federal courthouse at 123 E. Walnut St. will be disposed of in the coming months by the U.S. General Services Administration. The five-level courthouse, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by John Retzlaff. At least one local developer is interested in...
Apartment complex in Fort Dodge causes concern for police and the neighborhood
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
