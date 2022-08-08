Read full article on original website
Devastating fire may force Cuba to resort to floating oil storage
Aug 8 (Reuters) - An inferno at Cuba's largest oil storage facility has killed at least one firefighter, injured many more, and threatens to further swell the fuel import bill for the impoverished island nation that relies on foreign oil for everything from transportation to its power grid.
17 firefighters missing, dozens of people hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
Cuban authorities say a fire caused by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility has injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing.
The US offered technical advice to Cuba after the communist state asked 'friendly countries' to help put out a huge oil depot fire
Cuba asked "friendly countries" for help after a lightning strike hit an oil facility in Matanzas. The fire left 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing.
Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port
Dozens of people have been injured and 17 firefighters are missing after lightning struck fuel storage tanks at a supertanker port in Cuba, sparking explosions and ferocious fires.The blaze broke out during a thunderstorm on Friday night in the city of Matanzas and raged uncontrollably on Saturday despite fire crews’ battling to quell it.The official Cuban News Agency said a lightning strike set one oil tank on fire at Matanzas Supertanker Base and the blaze later spread to a second fuel storage container.At least 67 people have been injured in four explosions and 17 firefighters remained unaccounted for, according...
Worst blaze in Cuba’s history finally under control at oil depot
Firefighters have finally overcome what officials described as the worst blaze in Cuba’s history that over five days destroyed 40% of the Caribbean island’s main fuel storage facility and caused blackouts. Raging flames that ravaged a four-tank segment of the Matanzas super tanker port had died down on...
More than 100 injured, one dead, 17 missing after fire at Cuban oil facility
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- More than 100 people have been injured and one has died after a fire sparked by a lightning strike at a crude oil storage facility in Cuba, officials said Sunday. At least 122 people were injured in the blaze, with 24 still hospitalized, including five in...
Over 120 Injured, Several Missing In Massive Cuban Oil Facility Fire
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban firefighters were joined by special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela on Sunday as they battled for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas. The blaze began Friday night when lightning struck...
Pope encourages Cuban search crews after Matanzas blaze
Pope Francis is offering support to firefighters and search crews in Cuba following the fire and explosions at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas.In a telegram Monday to Cuban bishops, Francis said he was closely following news of the “unfortunate accident.” He said he was praying for all Cubans and especially those affected by the blaze for “the Lord to give you strength in this time of pain.”The blaze began Friday night when lightning struck a storage tank during a thunderstorm, and the fire spread to a second tank early Saturday, triggering a series of explosions, officials have said. At least one body has been discovered and more than a dozen firefighters were missing.The Argentine pope has long been close to the Cuban church and visited the island in 2015.
Firefighters subdue deadly blaze at key oil facility in Cuba
A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island’s energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said Wednesday.Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were almost quelled, although the third tank remains on fire and surrounded by smoke, according to an unidentified Cuban firefighter.“We can’t go in for now,” he told Cubavisión, a government TV channel. The blaze killed at least one person and injured 128 others, with 14 firefighters still reported missing. It also...
Firefighters, helicopters battle to contain Cuba fuel depot blaze
Helicopters and firefighters battled Tuesday to gain access to four tanks at a fuel depot that has been ablaze for days, hoping to deploy special foam to control the flames. Each of the eight tanks can hold up to 50 million liters of fuel -- three have collapsed while a fourth has been engulfed by flames.
