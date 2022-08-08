ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

Steve Pierce
2d ago

nothing historic about it...its a small bill compared to many.... we don't have an environmental crisis, we have a crisis of nut jobs in DC that are dead set on making sure America us last in everything

Reply(2)
10
Jimbo
1d ago

People should remember that this bill was ONLY approved by Democrats!!! Especially remember it, when one of their 80,000 new IRS agents comes crawling up Uranus with a microscope 🔬, and spends...oh, maybe 6-weeks with you. So you better keep all your McDonald's receipts, and everything else, or you'll be in handcuffs!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Dan Harper
2d ago

Defect spending =Democrats. Is there any verbiage on how the blades will be disposed of?? I think not. Fine green technology that can’t be recycled nor are they bio-degradable.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Democratic
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema

U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

Coloradans will start seeing checks in the mail by next week, state officials say. The checks are part of the long-standing TABOR tax refund program. Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday those checks are in the mail.Individuals who filed 2021 state taxes will get $750; Joint filers will get $1,500."I know the struggles many people are going through, and I see it everyday in my community in Colorado Springs. People are working harder to pay for critical necessities like housing and food, these Colorado give back checks will help people."People who have not filed their 2021...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy