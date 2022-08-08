Read full article on original website
Steve Pierce
2d ago
nothing historic about it...its a small bill compared to many.... we don't have an environmental crisis, we have a crisis of nut jobs in DC that are dead set on making sure America us last in everything
Jimbo
1d ago
People should remember that this bill was ONLY approved by Democrats!!! Especially remember it, when one of their 80,000 new IRS agents comes crawling up Uranus with a microscope 🔬, and spends...oh, maybe 6-weeks with you. So you better keep all your McDonald's receipts, and everything else, or you'll be in handcuffs!!!!
Dan Harper
2d ago
Defect spending =Democrats. Is there any verbiage on how the blades will be disposed of?? I think not. Fine green technology that can’t be recycled nor are they bio-degradable.
