ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks

Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Franchise Awards: Karl Malone Is The Real Jazz GOAT

When the Jazz broke into the NBA, the team was one of the least successful teams in the league. The team began in New Orleans but left for Salt Lake City in 1979. It took 10 years for the team to make the playoffs for the first time. Around that time, the Jazz was led by one of the greatest duos ever in league history. From the late 80s to 2003, one player made the Jazz a consistent playoff contender, while the team was just a handful of games from winning a championship in 1997 and 1998.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yolanda Griffith
Person
Rick Adelman
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Don Chaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Boston Celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy