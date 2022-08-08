Read full article on original website
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Hornets Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Quick – close your eyes. Picture Kevin Durant in an NBA uniform. No, not that one. OK – picture Kevin Durant in an NBA uniform he’s never worn before. Odds are, you imagined him in a Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, or Toronto Raptors uniform, right?
NBC Sports
Kyrie's agent refutes report that Nets star 'hates' Nash, Sean Marks
Does Kyrie Irving share Kevin Durant's disdain for Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks? Depends on who you ask. A source told the New York Post's Josh Kosman earlier this week that Irving "hates" both Nash and Marks, adding that Irving "feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
Shams: Kevin Durant reiterates trade request if Sean Marks, Steve Nash remain with Nets
After news broke last week of Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant’s plans to meet with the team’s brass to determine the direction of the franchise with KD’s trade request, we have word on how that meeting played out from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Per Charania,...
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Quentin Richardson commented on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's Instagram post. Richardson played for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Franchise Awards: Karl Malone Is The Real Jazz GOAT
When the Jazz broke into the NBA, the team was one of the least successful teams in the league. The team began in New Orleans but left for Salt Lake City in 1979. It took 10 years for the team to make the playoffs for the first time. Around that time, the Jazz was led by one of the greatest duos ever in league history. From the late 80s to 2003, one player made the Jazz a consistent playoff contender, while the team was just a handful of games from winning a championship in 1997 and 1998.
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Warriors No Longer in Running For Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will likely not complete a KD trade
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
Will Pelicans Trade Brandon Ingram For Kevin Durant?
With the ultimatum given to the Brooklyn Nets by Kevin Durant last week, we could see some NBA trade rumors begin to swirl again. Durant made it clear that it is either him or the general manager and head coaching duo of Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Durant has lost...
Celtics Reportedly Desired Destination for Kevin Durant
When Kevin Durant first asked out of Brooklyn, his desired landing spots were Phoenix and Miami, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. However, the Suns have since matched the max offer sheet the Pacers gave Deandre Ayton. Due to only being allowed one player on a designated rookie ...
On This Day In NBA History: August 9 - A Celtics Legend And Hall-Of-Famer Is Born
On this day in 1928, 13-time All-Star, 8-time assist champion, 6-time NBA champion and Hall-of-Famer Bob Cousy was born.
