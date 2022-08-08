ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 14

Kory Marie
3d ago

If you were born in the United States in the last 60 years you were vaccinated against polio what this news source isn’t telling you is that polio is spreading amongst the illegals that have come across the border from other countries and are now here in the states.. nothing to worry about here you were all vaccinated against polio look it up its mandated and giving when you are a toddler to enter our school systems

Reply(6)
5
Related
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Cdc#Lawsuits#Immunization#Diseases#General Health#New Yorkers#Department
Q 105.7

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
The Independent

Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
DELAWARE STATE
Q 105.7

Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?

So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
LOTTERY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy