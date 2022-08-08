A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO