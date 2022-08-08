ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Observer

Elk Grove City Council Meets August 10

The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is to review community needs and address city plans. View the agenda. The meeting can be attended in person at Elk Grove City Hall – City Council Chambers 8400...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education Meets August 9

The EGUSD Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion will be the approval of purchase orders and review of presentations, resolutions, and observations. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit...
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Observer

SMUD Policy Committee Meets August 10

The SMUD Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is communications and community relations. View the agenda here. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View the calendar for upcoming meetings.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

SacRT approves new plan for West Sacramento streetcar line

WEST SACRAMENTO -- SacRT unanimously agreed to delegate General Manager & CEO Henry Li the authority to work with the City of West Sacramento to release funding to consultants to finish the environmental and design work released to a new streetcar for the area."I will always be honest that I had reservations about this project from the beginning," said Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela at Monday night's meeting. "But we were already -- no pun intended-- too far down the track to turn this around. And there's been money committed, there's been work done and frankly, I think this alignment makes...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black and Hispanic Students Find Their Voice Through Civics Education in Sacramento

The 2020 election had the highest voter turnout in United States history — but not in California. While the Golden State’s voter turnout was the highest it has seen since the ’50s, it ranked 35th in the country that year. And during the recent primary election in June, less than 39% of Sacramento County’s registered voters went to the polls — one of the lowest turnouts in the past few election seasons.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Council to discuss misdemeanors for homeless encampments blocking sidewalks in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – City council members will be discussing on Tuesday charging homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the proposal that would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians, saying camping on the streets is not what Sacramento is about.However, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says she is concerned a misdemeanor will create barriers for people trying to find permanent housing -- and even lead to jail time."If someone is not going to move for an infraction, then they're not going to move for a misdemeanor either because they're thinking 'Who cares? What's the point? I have nowhere else to go,'" said Valenzuela.The city council will discuss the proposal during Tuesday's meetings starting at 5 p.m.It's then set to go up for a vote at the next meeting Aug. 16. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

SCOE Board of Education Meets August 9

The SCOE Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is evaluating programs and measuring student outcomes. View the agenda. The meeting can also be viewed online. Attend the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SCOE website. EDITOR’S NOTE: The...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Meets August 9 & 10

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday August 9 at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday August 10 at 2:00 p.m. Among the topics of discussions will be administrative and community services. View the Tuesday agenda. View the Wednesday agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
News Break
Politics
Sacramento Observer

River Delta Unified School District Board of Trustees Meets August 9

The RDUSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to review consent calendar items and the upcoming school year. View the meeting agenda. The meeting will be held at Isleton Elementary School School – 412 Union St,...
ISLETON, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Proudly serving our region as Sacramento’s #1 hospital

UC Davis Medical Center is ranked #1 in Sacramento and among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report. And we’re honored to offer personalized care and extraordinary expertise in nine nationally ranked specialties, including:. Cancer. The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is Sacramento’s only National Cancer...
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

California School Safety | North Sacramento Organizations Overcome ‘Neglect’ | Northern California Wolf Pups

A conversation with a national school safety expert regarding the fatal stabbing at Stockton’s Stagg High School and campus safety ahead of the new school year. Shoun Thao, with Hmong Organizing for Progress and Empowerment (HOPE) Center, and Daniel Savala, with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership, discuss the issues and needs of the North Sacramento community. Two of California’s three existing wolf packs have produced 11 new pups, reflecting promising momentum in the comeback of the species in Northern California.
SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

