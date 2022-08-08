SACRAMENTO – City council members will be discussing on Tuesday charging homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the proposal that would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians, saying camping on the streets is not what Sacramento is about.However, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says she is concerned a misdemeanor will create barriers for people trying to find permanent housing -- and even lead to jail time."If someone is not going to move for an infraction, then they're not going to move for a misdemeanor either because they're thinking 'Who cares? What's the point? I have nowhere else to go,'" said Valenzuela.The city council will discuss the proposal during Tuesday's meetings starting at 5 p.m.It's then set to go up for a vote at the next meeting Aug. 16.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO