Sacramento Observer
City Moves Violence Prevention Under Sac PD; Activists Say It’s A Step Backward
Policing has never been under more scrutiny than in 2022. The role officers play in everyday life for different population groups has become a national conversation — and it’s why some violence prevention activists are raising red flags about one of Sacramento’s recent choices. The city’s Office...
Sacramento Observer
Elk Grove City Council Meets August 10
The Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is to review community needs and address city plans. View the agenda. The meeting can be attended in person at Elk Grove City Hall – City Council Chambers 8400...
capradio.org
North Sacramento residents push back on affordable housing, say city ‘dumping’ homelessness solutions in neighborhood
When Mikala and James Griffin set out to buy a house during the pandemic, they fell in love with the quiet streets and charming older homes of Woodlake, an upscale neighborhood in North Sacramento. “It’s small and it’s safe,” Mikala Griffin, an emergency room physician, said while strolling down the...
Sacramento Observer
Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Education Meets August 9
The EGUSD Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion will be the approval of purchase orders and review of presentations, resolutions, and observations. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit...
Sacramento Observer
SMUD Policy Committee Meets August 10
The SMUD Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is communications and community relations. View the agenda here. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SMUD website. View the calendar for upcoming meetings.
SacRT approves new plan for West Sacramento streetcar line
WEST SACRAMENTO -- SacRT unanimously agreed to delegate General Manager & CEO Henry Li the authority to work with the City of West Sacramento to release funding to consultants to finish the environmental and design work released to a new streetcar for the area."I will always be honest that I had reservations about this project from the beginning," said Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela at Monday night's meeting. "But we were already -- no pun intended-- too far down the track to turn this around. And there's been money committed, there's been work done and frankly, I think this alignment makes...
Sacramento Observer
Black and Hispanic Students Find Their Voice Through Civics Education in Sacramento
The 2020 election had the highest voter turnout in United States history — but not in California. While the Golden State’s voter turnout was the highest it has seen since the ’50s, it ranked 35th in the country that year. And during the recent primary election in June, less than 39% of Sacramento County’s registered voters went to the polls — one of the lowest turnouts in the past few election seasons.
Council to discuss misdemeanors for homeless encampments blocking sidewalks in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – City council members will be discussing on Tuesday charging homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the proposal that would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians, saying camping on the streets is not what Sacramento is about.However, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says she is concerned a misdemeanor will create barriers for people trying to find permanent housing -- and even lead to jail time."If someone is not going to move for an infraction, then they're not going to move for a misdemeanor either because they're thinking 'Who cares? What's the point? I have nowhere else to go,'" said Valenzuela.The city council will discuss the proposal during Tuesday's meetings starting at 5 p.m.It's then set to go up for a vote at the next meeting Aug. 16.
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
Sacramento Observer
SCOE Board of Education Meets August 9
The SCOE Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is evaluating programs and measuring student outcomes. View the agenda. The meeting can also be viewed online. Attend the meeting via Zoom. Visit the SCOE website. EDITOR’S NOTE: The...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Meets August 9 & 10
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday August 9 at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday August 10 at 2:00 p.m. Among the topics of discussions will be administrative and community services. View the Tuesday agenda. View the Wednesday agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento teacher recorded pledging allegiance to Antifa given 3 years' pay to resign
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California teacher has received three years' pay in exchange for his resignation after he was secretlyrecorded by a conservative activist group professing his allegiance to Antifa, which in turn led the school district to find "clear violations of political activity" inside his classroom. KCRA...
Sacramento Observer
River Delta Unified School District Board of Trustees Meets August 9
The RDUSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to review consent calendar items and the upcoming school year. View the meeting agenda. The meeting will be held at Isleton Elementary School School – 412 Union St,...
Sacramento Magazine
Proudly serving our region as Sacramento’s #1 hospital
UC Davis Medical Center is ranked #1 in Sacramento and among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report. And we’re honored to offer personalized care and extraordinary expertise in nine nationally ranked specialties, including:. Cancer. The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is Sacramento’s only National Cancer...
capradio.org
California School Safety | North Sacramento Organizations Overcome ‘Neglect’ | Northern California Wolf Pups
A conversation with a national school safety expert regarding the fatal stabbing at Stockton’s Stagg High School and campus safety ahead of the new school year. Shoun Thao, with Hmong Organizing for Progress and Empowerment (HOPE) Center, and Daniel Savala, with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership, discuss the issues and needs of the North Sacramento community. Two of California’s three existing wolf packs have produced 11 new pups, reflecting promising momentum in the comeback of the species in Northern California.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
capradio.org
North Sacramento was annexed decades ago. Some residents say the City has long neglected it.
No matter where you stand politically or on the socio-economic ladder, if you’ve lived in North Sacramento a long time, your feelings about city government are likely to be similar. “We’re a negative zero,” said Ed Vinson, 76, a former little league coach and community activist in Del Paso...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
