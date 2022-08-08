ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback,  Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith to start Seahawks' preseason opener vs. Steelers

Geno Smith will be the first quarterback on the field for the Seattle Seahawks when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's preseason opener. Smith has been taking most of the No. 1 repetitions in practice and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ended the suspense Tuesday when he said Smith is "going to start the game this weekend."
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Seahawks 2022 NFL training camp

Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks are entering Year 1 of the post-Russell Wilson Era. The quarterback situation in Seahawks training camp is a mess right now, but there is some good news. There are several defensive players on this Seahawks roster who are pleasant surprises through the first two weeks of practices. These players […] The post 3 pleasant surprises standing out in Seahawks 2022 NFL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
