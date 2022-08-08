ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School

It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richardson, TX
Plano, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
Richardson, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
starlocalmedia.com

City of Mesquite welcomes students back to school

Police officers, firefighters and members of the city of Mesquite staff helped welcome Mesquite ISD students back to school for the new school year on Tuesday morning. Mesquite Police Department officials will be present at many schools the first week to support students and their families. In addition, Mesquite Fire Department had fire engines parked near several schools today on the first day and displayed new “Please Slow Down, School Back In Session” banners.
MESQUITE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff

The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
WAXAHACHIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Isd#Volunteers#Board Of Trustees#Pisd#Safety And Security
Local Profile

H-E-B Now Looking To Fill 700 Positions In Plano

Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!. Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.
PLANO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
therockwalltimes

Rockwall lowers city flags to honor former mayor

The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of downtown. In addition to his lifelong goal of “helping people smile,” Dr. Miller was dedicated to the growth and development of the community. He served as a Rockwall City Councilmember and then three terms as Mayor from 1987-1993. He was also a Charter Chairman of the Rockwall County YMCA, Vice President of Rockwall Rotary, as well as an active member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and Rockwall Economic Development Corporation.
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland ISD Shares Healthy Breakfast, Snack Recipes to Start School Year Off Right

This will be a hectic week for parents who are getting kids back to school at some districts across North Texas. Healthy eating might be an afterthought but Garland ISD's experts – along with their new district chef Kevin Jenkins – is here to help with tips and recipe for parents. GISD welcomes students back to class Aug. 8.
GARLAND, TX
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett’s Housing Finance Corporation’s Executive Director earns prestigious certification

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) – On August 5, 2022, Rick Sheffield, Executive Director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, received certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). RHDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s...
ROWLETT, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy