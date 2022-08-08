Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and Returned
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During Emergencies
Dallas First Responders Dealing With Shortage of Emergency Vehicles
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano ISD Welcomes Students Back to School
It's a busy day in Collin County. Frisco, Allen and Plano school districts all welcomed back students on Wednesday morning. At Haun Elementary School in Plano, principal Denise Lohmiller orchestrated a grand welcome for students. Teachers went all out with pom poms, encouraging messages chalked on the sidewalks, and lots of hugs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Richardson ISD To Finalize New Superintendent Contract, Discuss Cell Phone Policy This Week
After a months-long search, a new superintendent is about to take the helm in Richardson ISD. A meeting will be held on Tuesday night to approve the employment contract for Tabitha Branum. Branum has served as the interim superintendent since the search began in December. She's worked for RISD for...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite welcomes students back to school
Police officers, firefighters and members of the city of Mesquite staff helped welcome Mesquite ISD students back to school for the new school year on Tuesday morning. Mesquite Police Department officials will be present at many schools the first week to support students and their families. In addition, Mesquite Fire Department had fire engines parked near several schools today on the first day and displayed new “Please Slow Down, School Back In Session” banners.
fox4news.com
It's the first day of school for Garland ISD students
Several school districts including Garland ISD are starting their year off on Monday. FOX 4's Shannon Murray talked to some excited students.
Lewisville ISD board approves minimum wage raise, retention incentive for child nutrition staff
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville ISD board of trustees approved a compensation adjustment for the Child Nutrition Department during its Aug. 8 meeting. The move will increase child...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
H-E-B Now Looking To Fill 700 Positions In Plano
Last July, H-E-B announced a hiring job fair in preparation for the opening of its upcoming store in Frisco, now it’s time for Plano!. Plano’s new H-E-B store is set to open this fall at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road with 700 positions available. Last Tuesday the company announced they’ll host a hiring job fair this Saturday, August 13 with the mission of filling the vacant positions.
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
Rockwall lowers city flags to honor former mayor
The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of downtown. In addition to his lifelong goal of “helping people smile,” Dr. Miller was dedicated to the growth and development of the community. He served as a Rockwall City Councilmember and then three terms as Mayor from 1987-1993. He was also a Charter Chairman of the Rockwall County YMCA, Vice President of Rockwall Rotary, as well as an active member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and Rockwall Economic Development Corporation.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Adopt a puppy, get a quilt, dust off your ice skates and get ready for a concert all in one amazing weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Pups on the Patio. When: August 14, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Where:...
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Garland ISD Shares Healthy Breakfast, Snack Recipes to Start School Year Off Right
This will be a hectic week for parents who are getting kids back to school at some districts across North Texas. Healthy eating might be an afterthought but Garland ISD's experts – along with their new district chef Kevin Jenkins – is here to help with tips and recipe for parents. GISD welcomes students back to class Aug. 8.
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Rowlett’s Housing Finance Corporation’s Executive Director earns prestigious certification
ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) – On August 5, 2022, Rick Sheffield, Executive Director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, received certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). RHDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s...
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
