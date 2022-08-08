The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of downtown. In addition to his lifelong goal of “helping people smile,” Dr. Miller was dedicated to the growth and development of the community. He served as a Rockwall City Councilmember and then three terms as Mayor from 1987-1993. He was also a Charter Chairman of the Rockwall County YMCA, Vice President of Rockwall Rotary, as well as an active member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and Rockwall Economic Development Corporation.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO