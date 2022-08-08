ANDERSONVILLE — Shelby Croslen, 43, was having one of the worst days of her life. It started out like any other Saturday. Baggu bag stuffed with library books, custom RBG mask secured, and Chacos on her feet, she felt ready to enjoy her weekend morning routine of “living large while shopping local.” Her words. Stolling up Clark, the wind in her hair, Croslen congratulated herself on being so much better than all those people that shop at Am*zon.

