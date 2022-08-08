ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thechicagogenius.com

Andersonville Woman Devastated to Learn La Colombe Isn’t a Local Mom and Pop

ANDERSONVILLE — Shelby Croslen, 43, was having one of the worst days of her life. It started out like any other Saturday. Baggu bag stuffed with library books, custom RBG mask secured, and Chacos on her feet, she felt ready to enjoy her weekend morning routine of “living large while shopping local.” Her words. Stolling up Clark, the wind in her hair, Croslen congratulated herself on being so much better than all those people that shop at Am*zon.
wgnradio.com

Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
Chicago, IL
Austin Weekly News

‘This onion has so many layers’

On July 15, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a surprise announcement that she was replacing Chicago Board of Education member Dwayne Truss, a longtime Austin education activist, with former alderman Michael Scott Jr. Truss, whose term ended in June, was appointed to the school board in 2019. During a lengthy...
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Block Club Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries

CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
Hyde Park Herald

Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King

“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Eater

Closed for Nearly a Year, One of Chicago’s Best Restaurants Returns

At the beginning of 2020, Cellar Door Provisions employed 23 people serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the small Logan Square space. The restaurant consistently earned gushing reviews and chef Ethan Pikas was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes in 2019 and 2020. But Pikas and his business partner Tony Bezsylko felt overwhelmed.
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood

More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be gathered for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event was held at its Ambulatory Care Center located at 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and featured talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.
fox32chicago.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
fox32chicago.com

Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline

CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
