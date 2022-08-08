Read full article on original website
Week of August 8: 6 Top Food, Drink and Events to Enjoy Across the City
Each Saturday in August, Instagram (and beyond) sensation Bayou Saint Cake is selling her amazing cake creations by the slice at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. If you’ve always wanted to try her cakes, now is the best time to sample. Preorders will be open for some options online so be sure to check back each week to find out what flavors will be available.
Heritage School of Music Auditions are Now Open
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music is the signature music education program at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Students ages 8-18 are invited to apply. Auditions for the fall session will be on Saturday, August 27, between 10...
Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose Wins Gold Medal
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery’s Lime Cucumber Gose won a gold medal in the Vegetable Beer category of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This is Lime Cucumber Gose’s third time being recognized in the U.S. Open Beer Championship, the second largest annual beer judging competition in the United States. The beer has also received gold medals at the 2021 Can Can Awards and the 2020 Great American Beer Festival.
Black Education for New Orleans Presents Annual Black is Brilliant Summit
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Education nonprofit, BE NOLA(Black Education For New Orleans), announced the official dates and details for the 3rd Annual Black Is Brilliant Summit powered by Entergy. The goal of this unique educational event is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries to ensure an education that creates better opportunities for Black children in New Orleans. The Black Is Brilliant Summit also provides an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.
Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Announces Discount Ticket Tuesdays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning Tuesday, August 16, all movies – all day and all night – will be only $6 admission for EVERYONE … EVERY Tuesday. Get out of the heat and come catch a movie while not breaking your wallet. This deal only applies at the Canal Place location, and it is available both in-person and online.
M.S. Rau’s Revolutionaries Exhibition Free to Public Starting Oct. 22
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 110th anniversary, M.S. Rau will present its new exhibition, Revolutionaries: The Impressionists and Post-Impressionists at its 622 Royal Street gallery in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 22, 2022. The show, which is free and open to the public and also available for viewing online, will run through January 7, 2023.
Culture Collision is Back September 21
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WWNO 89.9 FM and Jefferson Performing Arts Society are partnering to bring back Culture Collision! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Culture Collision 12 returns on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The last Culture Collision event was held in August 2019.
The New Orleans Opera Presents the American Spiritual Ensemble at Temple Sinai
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Opera (NOOA) will present the American Spiritual Ensemble (ASE) at 7:30 p.m. on September 7, at Temple Sinai in uptown New Orleans. This program is underwritten by Robin Burgess and Terence Blanchard and is open to the public. Reservations are required.
