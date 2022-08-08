Each Saturday in August, Instagram (and beyond) sensation Bayou Saint Cake is selling her amazing cake creations by the slice at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. If you’ve always wanted to try her cakes, now is the best time to sample. Preorders will be open for some options online so be sure to check back each week to find out what flavors will be available.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO