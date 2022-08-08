ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
khqa.com

100 rescue beagles arrive in Illinois to find forever homes

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dozens of rescue beagles are now in Illinois and in need of their forever homes. Approximately 4,000 beagles were recently rescued from a mass breeding facility at Envigo in Virginia last month. The dogs were originally bred for research purposes. One hundred of the...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’

JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Block Club Chicago

Virtual 5K Will Support Red Door Animal Shelter During ‘Especially Rough Rescue Season’

CHICAGO — Red Door Animal Shelter is facing an “especially rough rescue season” — but Chicagoans can help with a virtual run, according to its website. Many animal shelters are struggling with overcrowding as they try to find homes for animals in need. Red Door will host a virtual 5K as it works to raise $50,000 to care for animals in need of homes, according to its website.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
