Top Three In Fulton Speedway Modified Championship Chase Separated By Sixteen Points
FULTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun racing in Central NY just became more fun at the Fulton Speedway heading into this Saturday, August 13 presented by Ferris Mowers. With just four-point races left to decide 2022 Track Champions, race teams are checking and rechecking every nut, bolt,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Brewerton Speedway Modified Points Tied At Top In The Chase For A Championship
BREWERTON, NY – Coming into this Friday, August 12 race night there is a battle royal in the Modifieds coming into the final four point-paying races to decide 2022 track champions. Not to be outdone, there is only a nine- point separation at the top of the Sportsman division.
‘It’s just who he was’: Bruce Kost, founder of Parkleigh dies at 85, leaves behind thriving business and legacy
85-years-old, Bruce passed away on July 8 after suffering a stroke. He leaves behind his wife, 6 kids, 7 grandkids but he also leaves behind a story.
SummerFAST Modifieds & All-Star Showcase Next On Tap At Weedsport Speedway
WEEDSPORT, NY – With the rescheduled Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 now opening SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway on Monday, Aug. 15, The Port will now host two events in one week as the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions will also invade on Sunday, Aug. 21. Weedsport’s Hall...
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services
PALERMO, NY — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo, New York, recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,100. “Thanks...
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
Elaine L. Baldwin
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Baldwin, 86, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 15, 1935 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Lillian Ormsby LaBeef. Elaine was a homemaker and had been employed as a nurse’s aide at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York. She was a member of the Fulton Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and in her free time enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time on her iPad.
localsyr.com
C-NS grads turn passion for sports into a thriving business
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Growing up in the greater Syracuse area, childhood friends Mike Dalberth and Danny Drake have always had a passion for sports. In 2018, after graduating college they turned that passion into a business partnership. Drake and Dalberth are the co-founders of Enduraphin, a high-quality performance...
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
WHEC TV-10
"I hugged him from behind": Man embraces stranger on 390 bridge and saves his life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — David DelleFave didn't take his break from work yesterday thinking he would face a life and death situation. But that's what happened. "This is the edge right here," he said walking along the rail of the East Henrietta Road bridge over 390. This is where...
Cicero-North Syracuse gets first boys basketball Division I commit in 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cicero-North Syracuse’s Luke Paragon has committed to play basketball at Brown University following his 2022-23 post-grad year at Blair Academy. Paragon becomes the Northsars’ first boys basketball player to commit to a Division I men’s basketball program since Michael Brown played at Providence from 1992-1996.
Fulton Celebrates 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Aug. 20-21
FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The two-day...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
