Charlotte, NC

fox46.com

CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track for first day

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education received updates during Tuesday's meeting on readiness for the first day of school. CMS interim superintendent says schools are on track …. Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ …. 1-on-1 with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen. Optimist Hall to charge up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

'Don't give up': Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly

Guitarist Anthony Southgate has been a fixture this summer, busking in front of the Food Lion and Little Caesar’s. ‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount …. Ricky Price back in York County court on drug charges. Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
fox46.com

Rock Hill man killed in motorcycle crash in York County: Coroner

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW:...
fox46.com

Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning following a shooting in Uptown, Charlotte Medic confirmed. Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic. ‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle …. Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed …. Magnum P.I. star Roger Mosley dies at 83, family …. Life...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life

Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115. Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally …. Military takes training camp field for annual event. NCAE feels NC state surplus could keep more educators …. ‘Used to it’:...
MOORESVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Indian Land development in Lancaster County

A new development is breaking ground in Indian Land, contributing to the mass growth the area is currently experiencing. Lancaster County officials joked the area’s new nickname is Boomtown and said they're thrilled this new project is underway.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

