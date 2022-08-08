Read full article on original website
theburgnews.com
At Harrisburg School Board meeting, district staff protest wages, await delayed union agreement
A group of Harrisburg School District employees attended the district’s board meeting on Tuesday night in protest. The group of around 15 employees, represented by AFSCME Council 13, the local labor union, were at the meeting in silent protest, holding signs asking for increased wages. “The kids need us,...
WGAL
Lancaster increases city's water rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — The price for water is going up in the city of Lancaster. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an amendment to the city's water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase. For an average customer, that means an increase from $84 a...
lebtown.com
Redevelopment authority will renovate Cleona building for senior housing
A $700,000 HOME grant received by the Lebanon County Redevelopment Authority (LCRA) will allow the agency to renovate the first floor of its Cleona property into six affordable housing units for senior citizens. The property is located along Route 422 at 137 W. Penn Ave. “This will allow us to...
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
‘Almost a suburb’: Hershey’s West End development of homes, businesses underway
Driving east along Route 322 toward Hershey, it’s hard to miss a wide swath of rolling farmland where bulldozers are at work creating a new mixed-use development. Hershey West End, the largest development in recent memory in Derry Township, is poised over the next decade to bring more growth to the central Pennsylvania tourist town.
Death investigations on the rise in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Charles Hall has been the Cumberland County coroner for 10 years. In that time, his office has seen a big increase in death investigations with 1,376 cases last year alone. “In 2012, when I became coroner, we had 242 cases for the whole year. I am already at 823 for this […]
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
Dallastown teachers to rally for fair contract
Teachers in the largest school district in York County are planning to hold a rally Wednesday as the start of the new school year is fast approaching.
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
ycp.edu
York College of PA names Jada Richardson of York as inaugural Director of the Urban Collaborative
York College has named Jada Richardson of York, who earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration from the College in 2021, as the inaugural Director of the Urban Collaborative. Richardson previously worked as Equity and Inclusion Community Planner for the York County Planning Commission, as a Research Assistant for...
New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison
Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WGAL
Lancaster County crashes cleared
A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
harrisburgmagazine.com
Simply the Best – August 2022
Check out Harrisburg Magazine’s Simply the Best August 2022 Issue. Featuring the Simply the Best 2022 Reader’s Poll Winners!
abc27.com
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
yorkcity.org
Heat Affects Start Time For Collections In York City
HEAT AFFECTS START TIME FOR COLLECTIONS IN YORK CITY. (August 8, 2022) York, PA – Dangerously high temperatures are forecasted for our area tomorrow, Tuesday August 9th. All collections by Republic Services on *Tuesday August 9th, will begin one hour earlier at 5 a.m. in York City. Physical labor...
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
