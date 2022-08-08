ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

WGAL

Lancaster increases city's water rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — The price for water is going up in the city of Lancaster. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an amendment to the city's water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase. For an average customer, that means an increase from $84 a...
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison

Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County crashes cleared

A couple crashes that happened Tuesday morning in Lancaster County have been cleared. CLEARED: A crash on Route 30 westbound at Route 222 was causing some slowdowns. CLEARED: A shoulder was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 at Butter Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA
yorkcity.org

Heat Affects Start Time For Collections In York City

HEAT AFFECTS START TIME FOR COLLECTIONS IN YORK CITY. (August 8, 2022) York, PA – Dangerously high temperatures are forecasted for our area tomorrow, Tuesday August 9th. All collections by Republic Services on *Tuesday August 9th, will begin one hour earlier at 5 a.m. in York City. Physical labor...
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

