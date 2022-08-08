ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
6 takeaways from Day 7 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Sunday to conclude the second week of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Another day of full pads took place during the afternoon practice for the Colts following two days off. Preparing for the preseason opener will be among the priorities now even though playing that game is really just to get into a rhythm again.
Tua Tagovailoa on Dolphins' links to Tom Brady: 'I'm still here ... that's all noise at this point'

It's already been a challenging 2022 season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, even with the season opener still weeks away. Earlier this month, the Dolphins were docked two draft picks by the NFL for violating tampering rules involving "impermissible communications" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his agent.
Revisiting Belichick's history with Daboll entering Patriots-Giants

Bill Belichick will coach against a former pupil when the New England Patriots face the New York Giants in their preseason opener Thursday night. But there's a bit more history between Belichick and Brian Daboll than the former employing the latter. Belichick and Daboll both featured prominently in a lawsuit...
