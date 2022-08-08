ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police SUV involved in crash while responding to shooting in North Philadelphia

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

A police SUV was involved in a crash late Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Allegheny and Glenwood avenues.

Police were responding to a shooting at the time of the crash.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.

No further details about the circumstances of this crash were available.

There have been no details released about injuries, though Philadelphia police say the officers involved are expected to be okay.

CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
