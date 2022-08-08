Police SUV involved in crash while responding to shooting in North Philadelphia

A police SUV was involved in a crash late Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Allegheny and Glenwood avenues.

Police were responding to a shooting at the time of the crash.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a white Philadelphia police SUV with damage to the side and a red SUV with damage to the front end.

No further details about the circumstances of this crash were available.

There have been no details released about injuries, though Philadelphia police say the officers involved are expected to be okay.