ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July.

Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator on Friday. Steinle is charged with sending “injurious articles as nonmailable,” violating a federal law that prohibits mailing certain things, including hazardous material, according to court records.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and a $100,000 fine. A message seeking comment was left with Steinle’s lawyer.

The feces mailed in early July prompted an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, but investigators said Steinle has been sending such letters since August 2021 to elected officials in Washington D.C., Kentucky, California and Ohio.

Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the 25 letters, which never made it to their intended recipients. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake. Some letters contained words such as “pig” and “racist” on them, according to court records.

In late July, investigators for the U.S. Postal Inspection service conducted surveillance on Steinle’s home after a tip from another court employee that Steinle might be involved in sending the letters. Investigators witnessed Steinle mailing a letter while wearing a glove and after retrieving the letter, determined it to be contaminated with feces. The letter was addressed to Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, according to court records.

A message was left with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking comment. It is not clear if the feces were human or animal.

Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney called the incident in early July “outrageous” and a serious health risk.

“This type of biohazard attack doesn’t just stop with the people it’s directed towards,” Fortney said. “This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation.”

Steinle was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond and his next hearing is set for Aug. 25.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Samantha Hendrickson on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mogadore, OH
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
County
Portage County, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, KY
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
California, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
The Associated Press

Oregon hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back

BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back. Employees were told Thursday of the total amounts allegedly owed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said the amounts range from less than $100 to as much as $3,000. St. Charles leadership said in a written statement that the average amount owed is $780, and that many employees have already signed forms agreeing to repay the money. More than 2,300 employees owe some money to St. Charles, a spokeswoman told The Bulletin.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Feces#Senate Gop#Gop#Republican
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (eight, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-six) (seven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one) Estimated jackpot: $725,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. Pick 3. 8-6-9 (eight, six, nine) Pick 4. 9-7-7-2 (nine, seven, seven, two) Pick 5. 3-7-2-6-4 (three, seven, two, six,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
The Associated Press

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A private shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. The Sequoia is a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. French & Webb, a custom boat building company, was tapped for the restoration by the current owner. Strict guidelines must be followed because the vessel is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It’s slowly happening, but the needle is moving,” Todd French told the Bangor Daily News.
BELFAST, ME
The Associated Press

Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O’Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O’Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields” and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O’Rourke paused and pointed in their direction. “It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Frenemies reunited: Newsom names former LA mayor to new post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects. These days, the two are more friends than frenemies. Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state. “Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy