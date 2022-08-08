Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Red Sox announcer and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN after the 2022 season
After 20 years as a Red Sox broadcaster, Eckersley says he is retiring to spend more time with his family.
Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring
The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Red Sox sign veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to minor league deal
The Red Sox have signed right-hander Jeurys Familia to a minor league deal, per Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Chris Cotillo of MassLive relays that it’s a minor league deal. Familia, 32, is a veteran who is in his 11th MLB season, having previously donned the...
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident
The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Baseball great Dennis Eckersley, who spent a combined five decades as an MLB pitcher and broadcaster, will end his tenure as a color commentator for the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 2022 season, he announced Monday. Eckersley, 67, announced his departure on the...
Watch: Called-up Wednesday, Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers against Red Sox for first major league hit
It's been an insane 24 hours for Atlanta Braves' top prospect Vaughn Grissom. Having already advanced from Single-A to Double-A this season, the Braves notified Grissom that he was being called up again on Tuesday. Only, this time, he was skipping Triple-A and headed right to the big leagues. Grissom...
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
NBC Sports
Blue Jays sign OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to 1-year deal
BALTIMORE — The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract before Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore. The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes riding Rays' pine Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Lowe will move to second base in place of Paredes while Luke Raley takes over as the designated hitter. David Peralta will return to left field and hit cleanup. Ji-Man Choi will be on first base again and bat fifth.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays game Wednesday rained out, will be made up as part of Sept. 5 doubleheader
The Orioles’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed Wednesday night after a thunderstorm began about an hour before first pitch and showed little signs of letting up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 as part of a traditional single-admission doubleheader that will begin at 1:05 p.m. The rainout ensures Baltimore remains tied for a ...
Pasco rejects $250,000 for new Feeding Tampa Bay center in Hillsborough
DADE CITY — Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore had already made it clear he didn’t want to use his county’s tax dollars to help build a new Feeding Tampa Bay distribution center in Hillsborough County. On Tuesday he got a new reason to oppose the proposed $250,000...
Yardbarker
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson. Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base...
FOX Sports
Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2
Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 8-14
Gecko Crawl: Dress like a gecko or in tropical clothes for this six-stop bar crawl with one free drink at each location, a poker run and an after-party. Stops include Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, North End Taphouse, O’Maddy’s and Tiki Bar and Grill. Takes place as part of Gulfport Geckofest. $25, $10 for poker. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s, 3128 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-381-8548.
MLB
Blue Jays sign JBJ to bolster outfield depth
BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays have added a familiar, longtime opponent to their outfield. The club on Tuesday signed free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract, bolstering its outfield-heavy bench with another accomplished depth option. The club optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo and designated righty...
Rays' Yandy Diaz, others nervous about ghosts in Milwaukee hotel
The 58-50 Tampa Bay Rays will head into Tuesday's two-game series opener at the Milwaukee Brewers holding an American League wild-card playoff berth, but some Tampa Bay players may have other things on their minds during their trip to the Midwest. As Matthew Neschis noted for the New York Post,...
Kevin Kiermaier offers update after hip surgery
Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier underwent season-ending hip surgery last month, and the outfielder took to Twitter to send a video updating on his recovery and thank fans for the support this week. Kiermaier indicated that the hip issues which ultimately required the surgery have plagued him for the past year and a half. The Rays described the surgery as a procedure to address an impingement and repair the labrum, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
15 places to get a lobster roll in Tampa Bay
A couple of weeks ago, I took a trip out to Cape Cod to visit with friends — a summer sojourn that’s quickly becoming an annual tradition. Each year, there are one or two more additions to our group — new friends, new babies, new dogs — but the routine stays mostly the same: reading and napping, swimming in lakes, drinking lots of rose and getting our hands on as many lobster rolls as possible.
