Saint Petersburg, FL

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He Will Be Retiring

The Boston Red Sox will be losing a key member of their broadcasting team after the season,. NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley is going to hang it up to try and spend as much time as possible with his two grandchildren. “I’ve been thinking about this for a long time....
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
Red Sox Star Suffers Major Injury During Bike Accident

The 2022 season is officially over for Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on his right wrist. He suffered a fractured wrist in a bicycle accident this past Saturday. Even though Sale will miss the remainder of the season,...
BOSTON, MA
Blue Jays sign OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to 1-year deal

BALTIMORE — The Toronto Blue Jays signed veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract before Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore. The 32-year-old Bradley was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes riding Rays' pine Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Lowe will move to second base in place of Paredes while Luke Raley takes over as the designated hitter. David Peralta will return to left field and hit cleanup. Ji-Man Choi will be on first base again and bat fifth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles vs. Blue Jays game Wednesday rained out, will be made up as part of Sept. 5 doubleheader

The Orioles’ series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed Wednesday night after a thunderstorm began about an hour before first pitch and showed little signs of letting up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 as part of a traditional single-admission doubleheader that will begin at 1:05 p.m. The rainout ensures Baltimore remains tied for a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment

The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson. Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 8-14

Gecko Crawl: Dress like a gecko or in tropical clothes for this six-stop bar crawl with one free drink at each location, a poker run and an after-party. Stops include Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, North End Taphouse, O’Maddy’s and Tiki Bar and Grill. Takes place as part of Gulfport Geckofest. $25, $10 for poker. 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s, 3128 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-381-8548.
TAMPA, FL
MLB

Blue Jays sign JBJ to bolster outfield depth

BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays have added a familiar, longtime opponent to their outfield. The club on Tuesday signed free-agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract, bolstering its outfield-heavy bench with another accomplished depth option. The club optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo and designated righty...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Kevin Kiermaier offers update after hip surgery

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier underwent season-ending hip surgery last month, and the outfielder took to Twitter to send a video updating on his recovery and thank fans for the support this week. Kiermaier indicated that the hip issues which ultimately required the surgery have plagued him for the past year and a half. The Rays described the surgery as a procedure to address an impingement and repair the labrum, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

15 places to get a lobster roll in Tampa Bay

A couple of weeks ago, I took a trip out to Cape Cod to visit with friends — a summer sojourn that’s quickly becoming an annual tradition. Each year, there are one or two more additions to our group — new friends, new babies, new dogs — but the routine stays mostly the same: reading and napping, swimming in lakes, drinking lots of rose and getting our hands on as many lobster rolls as possible.
TAMPA, FL

