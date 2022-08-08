Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Lowe will move to second base in place of Paredes while Luke Raley takes over as the designated hitter. David Peralta will return to left field and hit cleanup. Ji-Man Choi will be on first base again and bat fifth.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO