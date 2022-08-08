ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
614now.com

Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes

Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”
