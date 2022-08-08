Read full article on original website
Ohio State track star living with Parkinson's spreading awareness about the disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parkinson's Disease might have slowed this record-setting Ohio State track star, but it hasn't stopped him. Scott Rider is now in a different kind of race, one that's taking him across the U.S. for Parkinson's research. Monday, he's stopping in Columbus. Rider will stop at the...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
Intel’s impact: Fourth Columbus water plant key to serving fast-growing New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A nearly $300 million fourth water treatment plant for Columbus – long in the works, and now entering design – will ensure supply for Intel Corp. and the rest of the fast-growing New Albany International Business Park, city officials said. The Department of Public Utilities has two finalists from […]
Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
614now.com
Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes
Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
Ohio State sets new rules for landlords hoping to advertise off-campus housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Landlords who rent apartments to Ohio State University students will now have to agree to new rules imposed by the university in order to continue advertising their units on OSU’s website. Ohio State this month created a new Off-Campus Housing Network, which requires participating landlords to agree to about […]
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
National gas price average below $4 for first time in five months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The national average price for gas in the United States has dropped below $4.00 for the first time in five months. GasBuddy reports that the national average sits at $3.99 for a gallon of gas, the first time since early March that number has officially been below the $4 mark. They […]
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
New Johnstown-Monroe superintendent preparing for Intel population boom
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Outside Johnstown High School there’s a heavy symbol. It’s a rock that represents the students, the community and the foundation of the district. That’s exactly what Dr. Philip Wagner intends to build on. “It’s a focus,” he said. “It has to be this...
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes
Sept. 10, 2021 | Call it love at first sight: When Sydney Keene-Grimes and Adam Grimes toured Jorgensen Farms Oak Grove, they knew they’d found The One. “I went home and canceled our other tours, because I know that was it as soon as we walked in,” Sydney says. “The lighting was gorgeous, the greenhouse is a show-stopper, and our coordinator, Corie, was amazing from day one.”
