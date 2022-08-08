Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
onu.edu
Mental health resources focus of ONU pharmacy students’ service project for Ada schools
When Ohio Northern University students Joey Sidoti and Megan Breier were assigned to create a community service project as part of the College of Pharmacy’s Rural and Underserved Health Scholars Program (RUHSP), they zeroed in on the fact that many regional youth are struggling with mental health issues. According...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
Lima News
Arrive Alive Tour will be held at Allen County Fair
LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Lima News
Tuesday’s circus in Cridersville has been canceled
CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society has announced that the two performances planned by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Tuesday in Legacy Park have been canceled. The Historical Society will make full refunds to all ticket purchasers Tuesday at Legacy Park from 5-7:30 p.m. Please bring your tickets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
hometownstations.com
An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department Announces Changes to Community Policing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football rankings: St. Edward, Springfield headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Ohio kicks off next week with 359 games scheduled Aug. 18-20. After going 15-1 and winning the Division I state championship last season, St. Edward (Lakewood) debuts at No. 1 in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25. The Eagles' state title was the third under...
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
hometownstations.com
Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Learn Of Joint County Issue For Mud & Dry Creeks
DEFIANCE SOIL AND WATER … During the August 4, 2022 meeting of the Williams County Commissioners, Jason Roehrig from Defiance Soil and Water shared extensive information about an issue with Mud Creek and Dry Creek in Defiance County that affects a small portion of Williams County residents w... PLEASE...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
Comments / 0