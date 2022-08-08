ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Central Jam comes to downtown Lima

LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Lima, OH
Ada, OH
Education
City
Ada, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Lima News

New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival

COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Lima News

Arrive Alive Tour will be held at Allen County Fair

LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Tuesday’s circus in Cridersville has been canceled

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Historical Society has announced that the two performances planned by the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Tuesday in Legacy Park have been canceled. The Historical Society will make full refunds to all ticket purchasers Tuesday at Legacy Park from 5-7:30 p.m. Please bring your tickets...
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Ohio Northern University#Performing Arts
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

An Auglaize County Grand Champion Steer sold for $225,000 at State Fair

Columbus, OH (WLIO) - An Auglaize County teen has a record-breaking day at the Ohio State Fair. Ryleigh Egbert sold her Grand Champion Market Steer to S & S Volvo of Lima for $225,000. The Reserve Champion Market Steer shown by Delaney Jones from Allen County went for $100,00. Nick Adams from Mercer County got $66,000 for the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Elizabeth Shatto from Shelby County sold her Grand Champion Market Lamb for $47,000. Braxton Method from Auglaize County sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $27,000. 11 records were broken during the sale and the total sale was 676 thousand 500 dollars. Over half a million dollars of that amount will be donated to the sale to the youth reserve program to support scholarships and other 4-H and FFA activities.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department Announces Changes to Community Policing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday at the regular Lima City Council meeting, the topic of community policing was at the forefront of city councilors. Chief of Lima Police, Angel Cortes, addressed upcoming changes to community policing within Lima city limits during the report of officials at City Council. Currently, the Lima Police Department utilizes a model called pinpoint policing, and this particular model incorporates computer generated target hotspots within Lima for officers to respond. The problem with this model is that resources are being pulled out of neighborhoods, and there is simply not enough officers to serve both the target hotspots and neighborhoods. Consequently, Chief Cortes proposed a new method of community policing tonight and elaborated on what this method entails for Lima.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group

BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
BLUFFTON, OH
WDTN

Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
TIPP CITY, OH
hometownstations.com

Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 people for possessing, trafficking drugs in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police arrested two people in Mercer County Tuesday for possessing and trafficking drugs. Police stopped Ryan Norris, 39, of Celina, Ohio for a traffic violation and Norris was found to be driving under multiple suspensions. After searching the car, police arrested Norris after finding a bag of suspected methamphetamines, a digital scale and a glass meth pipe.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy