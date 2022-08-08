Read full article on original website
West Michigan softball world champs return home
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The magical ride came to a fantastic finish for the Georgetown Township softball all-stars on Saturday night. Michigan defeated South Carolina 5-1 in the championship game to claim the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series crown. But the magic continued on Sunday night. After the team...
Cornhole champions return to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Cornhole League hosted its annual Cornhole Tournament Street Party on Ionia Street in front of Peppinos, but this year's tournament was different. That's because the Cornhole Champions were back in town and wanted to join in on the fun. 14-year-old Jayden Ellis of...
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
East Grand Rapids begins new era with head coach Josh Shattuck
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new era of football has begun at East Grand Rapids High School. Josh Shattuck is taking over the reigns as the head coach of the Pioneer football program. Shattuck comes to East Grand Rapids after spending the last five years as a head...
