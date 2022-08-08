The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.

