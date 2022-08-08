ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

U.S. HIMARS and Drones Are Pummeling Russia in Ukraine

Last week, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs at least 100 HIMARS to turn the tide against Russia. The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion grinds into its sixth month. “This latest package includes about $175 million in equipment...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin says Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warns Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces

Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin said that Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warned that Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff said Ukraine's army 'absolutely' believes it will win the war in the face of a 'struggling' Russia that has 'lost more than 30 per cent of its land combat effectiveness'.
MILITARY

