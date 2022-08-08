Read full article on original website
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Female Kurdish commander who ‘saved American lives’ killed by Turkish drone strike
A renowned female commander of the Kurdish opposition forces in Syria, credited by the U.S. military with saving American lives in the battle against ISIS, has been killed by a Turkish drone strike, according to two defense officials. Salwa Yusuk, a deputy commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),...
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
North Korea offering 100,000 troops to help defeat Ukraine, Russian state media says
North Korea has offered Russia 100,000 troops to help defeat Ukraine, according to Russian state media. A Russian pundit said North Korean troops could bring useful experience with counter-battery warfare, per reports. North Korea is also reportedly prepared to send workers to help rebuild the Donbas region for Russia. North...
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. HIMARS and Drones Are Pummeling Russia in Ukraine
Last week, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs at least 100 HIMARS to turn the tide against Russia. The Pentagon has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion grinds into its sixth month. “This latest package includes about $175 million in equipment...
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
U.S. Giving Ukraine HIMARS Ammo After Russia Says It Destroyed 100 Missiles
The HIMARS ammunition is part of a new $550 million security assistance package for Ukraine that President Joe Biden's administration is authorizing.
Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine
RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
Watch: Ukrainian Troops Bomb Russian Military Gear in Rural Village
The footage shows defending troops blasting Russian armored vehicles and strongholds in the small village.
More than 75,000 Russian troops in Ukraine have been killed or injured, US says — one of the highest estimates so far
US officials think more than 75,000 Russians were killed or injured in Ukraine, reports said. Estimates for Russian troop losses have varied, but this is one of the highest given so far. Russia has not released its troop loss figures in months, and is accused of covering up its dead.
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin says Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warns Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces
Head of the Armed forces Sir Tony Radakin said that Putin has 'already lost the Ukraine war' but warned that Russia is still 'the biggest threat' the UK faces. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff said Ukraine's army 'absolutely' believes it will win the war in the face of a 'struggling' Russia that has 'lost more than 30 per cent of its land combat effectiveness'.
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
