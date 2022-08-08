ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
thelascopress.com

Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo

There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale

Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
WILX-TV

Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

