The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
25 Great Places to Take the Kids Before Summer Ends
Before you know it, the summer will be over and the school year will be here. And for some children, it'll be here sooner rather than later...I mean, have you seen the back-to-school items on store shelves yet? Because I have. Sorry, I know that summer coming to an end...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
thelascopress.com
Always a Party in the Michigan International Speedway Infield
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — August 7, 2022. Race fans are known for the parties they throw at race tracks everywhere. But, especially the party in the infield of Michigan International Speedway the night before a NASCAR race. Camping spaces inside MIS sold out for the first time since 2012, and the attendance for the debut of the Next Gen car brought in the largest crowd at the Speedway since 2016.
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo
There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
jtv.tv
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Michigander from Battle Creek Wins $25,000 a Year
Can you imagine waking up in the morning, checking the numbers on your scratch off lottery ticket, and then realize you've won thousands and thousands of dollars for life?. That's exactly what happened to a Michigander in Battle Creek. His name is Michael Justice and he is one lucky winning man.
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
3 Simple Things We Can Do to Make Michigan Restaurants Better
I don't know whether I was just cranky, or whether I'm really onto something here. I went to a well-known Lansing eatery over the weekend, and within ten minutes, found myself extremely annoyed. Not with the staff or the service, but by the behavior of several other customers. Not looking...
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
OK, Boomer: MSU Fans Are Way Younger Than Old, Curmudgeonly Michigan Fanbase
The next time some Michigan fan is spouting off about the history of the Wolverines and the global size and appeal of their football program, here's what to say. And you would be backed up by cold, hard numbers in saying that. According to data compiled by marketing research firm...
WILX-TV
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
