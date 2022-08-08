ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

105.5 The Wolf

Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year. They scored just one step below Compton, California. According to data you have a 1 in 87 chance of having a violent crime like murder, assault or rape committed against you in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hopewell, NY Pizza Connoisseurs Retire After 32 Years in Business

A popular pizza shop in Dutchess County is saying goodbye and congratulations to 2 community staples. Drita and Johnny of Little Jozefs Pizza in Hopewell Junction, New York announced their retirement on August 5th, 2022. Little Jozefs Pizza was given the title of Best Pizza in Dutchess County which is proudly displayed outside of their Route 82 location in Hopewell Junction.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Cracker Barrel Makes Some Menu Changes at Their Hudson Valley Location

Cracker Barrel has added a few new options to their menus, and it's got people online talking (and even arguing). NBC says that the restaurant chain now has a few items on their menu that will make the establishment a little more inviting to vegetarians. Yes, Cracker Barrel has gone plant-based. The new changes will available at their Hudson Valley restaurant in Fishkill.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How to Share the Roads with Truckers in New York

It is no secret that driving around on Hudson Valley roads on any given day can be congested. You also have probably noticed that we share the roads with a lot of trucks. Trucks play an important role in getting our goods to and from places but they can also be a source of frustration if you find yourself dealing with a lot of them on the road. The reality is the truck isn't really the problem. More often than not the problem with trucks on our highways is a result of those of us driving cars not sharing the road.
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

