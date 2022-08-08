ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Thomas Brown details his journey to coaching with the Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdvEG_0h9F2TVV00

Thomas Brown’s rise within the Rams organization has been fairly fast. Since being hired in 2020, he’s already taken on much more responsibility and works closely with Sean McVay. He started out as the team’s running backs coach, which is the role he held at Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Georgia, Miami and South Carolina from 2012 to 2019 before landing with the Rams.

In 2021, he took on the role of assistant head coach, and this year, he was promoted to tight ends coach, while retaining the assistant head coach title. As the tight ends coach, he gets more exposure to the offense, both in the passing game and rushing attack.

In the latest episode of the Rams’ fantastic video series titled Situational Masters, Brown details his coaching journey that led him to where he is today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Situational Masters
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers CB Michael Davis sounds off on struggles in 2021

After an eye-popping 2020 campaign, the Chargers rewarded cornerback Michael Davis with a three-year contract extension last offseason. Heading into the 2021 season as the team’s top corner, it was presumed that Davis’ versatility in coverage, length, and athleticism would make him an excellent fit for Brandon Staley’s scheme.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders sign former Lions WR Chris Lacy

As the Raiders tinker with the roster trying to find the best competition in camp, they have swapped out a couple of receivers. The team has added free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy and released WR Jordan Veasy. Lacy entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy