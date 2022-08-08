Watch: Thomas Brown details his journey to coaching with the Rams

Thomas Brown’s rise within the Rams organization has been fairly fast. Since being hired in 2020, he’s already taken on much more responsibility and works closely with Sean McVay. He started out as the team’s running backs coach, which is the role he held at Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, Georgia, Miami and South Carolina from 2012 to 2019 before landing with the Rams.

In 2021, he took on the role of assistant head coach, and this year, he was promoted to tight ends coach, while retaining the assistant head coach title. As the tight ends coach, he gets more exposure to the offense, both in the passing game and rushing attack.

In the latest episode of the Rams’ fantastic video series titled Situational Masters, Brown details his coaching journey that led him to where he is today.