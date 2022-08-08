ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
STOCKS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction

Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the ETH Crypto Go Next?

This comes as investors prepare for the Merge in September. That will see ETH switch from a proof-of-work concept to a proof-of-stake concept. Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto trends across social media with investors preparing for the Merge. For investors unaware, the Merge...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
InvestorPlace

3 Cryptos to Buy on the Dip

When you're looking for the best cryptos to buy now, start with these stalwart coins. While certainly down, cryptocurrencies are not out. In fact, there are plenty of cryptos to buy that have stability on their side. Though prices of digital assets have dropped across the board this year, the...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Joins us for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!. Pre-market stock movers are the hot topic this morning as we cover all the latest news sending shares higher and lower on Monday!. Upcoming earnings reports, new contracts, clinical trials, and more have stocks moving this morning.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Discount Stocks to Buy Trading Down at Least 20%

There still are a lot of attractive discount stocks to buy even as the market rallies. Markel Corporation (MKL): MKL stock will rebound on its investment portfolio with near certainty. Ally Financial (ALLY): Fintech firm has a solid auto loan portfolio and the seal of approval from Warren Buffett. Meta...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

What Is Going on With SIGA Stock Today?

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock is sliding on Wednesday as the pharmaceutical company trends with recent monkeypox news. That drop is despite the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agreeing to purchase $26 million worth of its monkeypox treatment. This comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercising procurement options.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The 3 Best Coinbase Cryptos to Buy Now

For U.S. crypto investors, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is often the top exchange of choice to buy and sell cryptos. Indeed, there are many reasons for this. Most often noted by investors is the platform’s ease of use, as well as its prominent token listings. That said, choosing the best Coinbase...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

4 Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Potential in 2022

A little research can produce stocks with more upside potential despite the market's recent gains. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- A fintech making all the right moves, it could see its shares rise 18% in the next 12 months. Crescent Point Energy (CPG) -- The company is using excess cash flow...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Today’s SoFi Breakout Could Lead to a Triple-Digit Rally Tomorrow

Did I call it or what? I’m talking about SoFi (SOFI), which popped in response to second-quarter earnings, which were fantastic. SoFi’s stock soared as investors digested the report. But then – a hiccup. SoftBank moved to sell part of its stake in the company, and SOFI shares took a dip. What comes next?
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Bet on $ETH, $ADA, and $SOL as Crypto Market Prepares for the Merge

Institutional investors have allocated their bets to smart contract networks including Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA), and Solana ($SOL) as well as to multi-asset investment products ahead of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, digital asset investment products saw...
STOCKS

