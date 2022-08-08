Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Jane Addams Tollway traffic disrupted after fatal crash involving semi-trailers Belvidere Road
A truck fire on I-90 has halted traffic near Belvidere Wednesday morning.
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
‘Looking back at ya’: As storm was bearing in, Waukegan officials save woman’s life
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police and fire crews teamed up to make a remarkable water rescue last week. They saved a women’s life who had been missing for more than 24 hours. On Aug. 3, crews patrolling near the pier in the Waukegan Harbor were already in recovery mode. Earlier, the family of a missing […]
WIFR
Fatal crash on I-90 closes westbound lanes
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Wednesday and two have been rushed to the hospital in a multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial tollway near Johnson Road in Belvidere. Just after 6:30 a.m. Illinois State Police dispatched to I-90 west near mile marker 26 for a crash...
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
wlip.com
Band Members Trapped on Fire Truck
A band that had just taken part in a parade aboard a vintage fire truck in Illinois needed help to get off the rig in Pleasant Prairie on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department indicates shortly after noon on Wednesday, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 31. The caller indicated a vintage fire truck was traveling with several people seated on top of it. Officers stopped the rig at 85th Street and were told the group were members of the Sinful Saints Band from Crystal Lake. The passengers could not get the driver’s attention to alert him that he was going in the wrong direction. After the stop, the band members were transported to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department while waiting for alternate transportation. The fire truck driver was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for observation of a medical condition.
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
generalaviationnews.com
Two injured when carb ice contributes to crash
The pilot reported that the Piper PA22’s engine was not developing the expected engine RPMs during the takeoff and initial climb from the airport in Burlington, Wisconsin. He noticed the airplane was not climbing well and may have trouble clearing small trees near the end of the runway. He maneuvered through a low spot in the trees after he realized he did not have sufficient runway remaining to land. He then performed a couple pitch maneuvers in an attempt to gain altitude and airspeed, which resulted in a minimal gain in altitude.
seehafernews.com
Speeding Car Goes Out Of Control, Slams Into Train In Washington County
Authorities in Washington County say a speeding car went out of control early Tuesday and slammed into a train in the town of Addison. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Deputies say the driver of that car had extricated himself from the wreckage and was sitting on the side of the road when they drove up.
cwbchicago.com
Wild party bus driver was airlifted to a hospital after 100 mph police chase in 2018, records show
The party bus driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance and 17 other cars while driving through heavy traffic in Lakeview on Saturday was airlifted to a hospital four years ago after being thrown from a sports car during a 100 mph police chase in Indiana, according to court records and a contemporaneous newspaper report.
Bond set for driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said.A judge set his bond at $40,000 in court on Monday. He was also ordered to have no contact with any owners of damaged vehicles. In setting...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Semi & Multiple Vehicles Have Crashed, Jaws Of Life Needed… Traffic Reported To Be At A Standstill
There are 2 different scenes on I-90. The other scene is https://rockfordscanner.com/2022/08/rs-2017/. Traffic is reported to be at a standstill. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 26. Reports of a semi and multiple vehicles have crashed. One of the vehicles is...
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Electrocution Incident At The Boone County Fairgrounds
Yesterday at approximately 4:00pm District 2 Fire responded to the Boone County Fairgrounds. for an Individual who had made contact with overhead power lines. The person was transported to the hospital with severe injuries but stable condition. Thank you to all who helped from OSF Lifeline Ambulance. Belvidere Police Department.
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
