A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO