Read full article on original website
Related
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
International Business Times
Singapore Bank OCBC's Q2 Profit Jumps 28%, Upbeat On Outlook
Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting...
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Verona Pharma VRNA stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $9.44 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares, making up 35311.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform the S&P 500
These stocks can offer generous dividend yields with safety to boot.
tickerreport.com
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ
Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,493.93 down -150.53 points
Tuesday’s session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 12,493.93. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 5.12 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 2.37 to 1 ratio. There were 1430 advancers and 3382 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 20 stocks reached a 52 week high and 64 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on theMost Active Stocks page.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2022: PLBY, JMIA, COCO, XLP, XLY
PLBY Group (PLBY) reported a Q2 diluted net loss of $0.18, compared with a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.14. PLBY Group was down by nearly 20% recently. Jumia Technologies (JMIA) reported a Q2 total comprehensive loss of $71 million, as...
via.news
Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Target Now
Target finally looks like a compelling long-term investment.
Comments / 0