Warchant TV: Mike Norvell on FSU entering 'identity week'

By Aslan Hajivandi about 6 hours
 2 days ago
The Florida State football team returned to practice on Monday fresh off its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday.

Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell laid out the expectations for the upcoming week. With six consecutive days of practice, including two on the campus of the University of North Florida, Norvell said this will act as “identity week” as the team will face high levels of stress and strain.

