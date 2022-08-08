Texas ranked No. 18 in initial USA Today Coaches Poll, and one coach gave the Longhorns a first-place vote

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the 2022 season was released on Monday, and Texas’ No. 18 ranking in the initial poll was not the most surprising piece of news. Rather, it was that one of the 66 coaches who vote in the poll gave the Longhorns a first-place vote.

[Get a 50% off an Inside Texas Plus subscription!]

Texas was one of four schools to receive a first-place vote, though it is unclear which coach (or more likely, which sports information director) gave Steve Sarkisian’s program top bidding. It was not Sarkisian, who is not one of the 66 voters this year.

Alabama, the No. 1 team, received 54 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State received five first-place votes, while No. 3 Georgia, the defending national champions, received six first-place votes.

Three other Big 12 teams were included in the initial top 25. Oklahoma checked in at No. 9, Baylor was ranked as the No. 10 team, and Oklahoma State was placed just behind those two at No. 11. Other Lone Star State teams to crack the top 25 included No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 25 Houston.

Here is the full top 25:

Alabama (54) Ohio State (5) Georgia (6) Michigan Texas (1) Cincinnati

Here is the list of voters. The person who believes the Longhorns are the No. 1 team in the country is on this list:

The board for the 2022 season: Tom Albin, Ohio; Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Marcus Arroyo, UNLV; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Brent Brennan, San Jose State; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Stan Drayton, Temple; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Herm Edwards, Arizona State; Mike Elko, Duke; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Joe Moorhead, Akron; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada.