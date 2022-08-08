Henry To'oTo'o addresses dealing with the high expectations of Alabama football

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With playing at a dynasty like Nick Saban’s Alabama comes great responsibility. The Crimson Tide head coach, and the culture of the program as a whole, demand the very best. The very best players and the very best effort and work ethic out of those players. The gold standard requires excellence. Which Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had to learn after transferring to Tuscaloosa from Tennessee.

At a recent preseason press conference, To’oTo’o expressed how the culture shock of upgrading to play for the premier program in college football rocked his world ahead of last season.

“Yeah, definitely. I mean, you know, nobody works as hard as we do. And that’s something that you have to embrace. That’s something that Coach Saban has built here. That wer’re going to work every single day. We’re gonna outwork our opponent. No matter if it’s watching film, going through the fourth quarter program, or spring ball or fall camp. So that’s something that I have to adjust to. But it’s a culture of mine now. You know, it’s my responsibility to teach the younger guys so that they can keep that legacy going.”

Now, a year in, To’oTo’o is adapted to the ‘Bama standard and prepared to impart his experiences on the younger generation of Tide players.

To’oTo’o on Alabama rebuild

Henry To’oTo’o also spoke on the idea of Alabama “rebuilding” a year ago — a statement even more ridiculous than it sounds, considering Alabama finished as runner-ups in the College Football Playoff.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, rebuilding looks different everywhere. We’re definitely looking forward to this next year. But, you know, there’s an Alabama standard you have to live up to. And that’s competing every single day. Giving championship effort every single day. And just coming in here and working your tails off. That’s kind of one thing that we took from last year. And, you know, focus on this year. I’m super excited about this year. Got a lot of players that, you know, will play a key part, and I think, you know, we’re just gonna keep rolling.”

Again, back to the standard of work ethic set at Alabama. Put your nose to the grindstone or your feet to the street.