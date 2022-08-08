ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes near top of preseason Coaches Poll

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iE3JE_0h9EukO800
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a dangerous weapon for Ohio State. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — The massive expectations were already placed on Ohio State, far before any pollster sat down to rank college football’s best teams.

But now that the first Coaches Poll of the year has been released, those lofty goals for the Buckeyes are confirmed. They’re expected to compete for a national title this fall.

The Buckeyes will begin the season as No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, trailing only defending national runners-up Alabama. Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Ohio State received five first-place votes, showing that there are some coaches who think the Buckeyes are the team to beat in the college football world this fall.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked in the first AP Poll of the year, as Michigan (6), Michigan State (14) and Wisconsin (20) join the Buckeyes.

Being ranked this high is nothing new for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

“I think the thing that’s unique about Ohio State is every year, we’re expected to win the whole thing,” Day said at Big Ten Media Days. “And that’s part of the deal here. A lot of times you go 11-2 and Rose Bowl, you say it’s one heck of a season. Well, not around here. And we knew that going in, and and our goal is every year is to beat [Michigan], win the Big Ten championship and win the national championship. So we didn’t get those things last year. The expectations don’t change year in and year out at Ohio State. We all know that. So is it different this year? No.

“The team is different, though.”

Voters agree that those should be the goals for the Buckeyes. Ohio State will begin the season with high expectations and national-championship aspirations for yet another fall.

The full Coaches Top 25 can be found below.

Preseason Coaches Poll (Preseason)

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Houston

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball

It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Houston, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Eleven Warriors

Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game

One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
COLUMBUS, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State’s Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

What Scotty Middleton’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one for Ohio State. On Wednesday, Chris Holtmann landed the first Columbus-area recruit of his tenure with the Buckeyes when he earned the commitment of four-star forward Devin Royal out of Pickerington Central. On Sunday, Holtmann secured a commitment from a prospect who could end up being the highest-ranked recruit he’s landed at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Jyaire Brown loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jyaire Brown was the first member of Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class and now, he’s “officially a Buckeye.”. The cornerback became the first true freshman to lose his black stripe in fall camp, joining linebacker Chip Trayanum as the first players to do so in the preseason. Overall, five players have done so, with nickel Tanner McCalister, safety Kye Stokes and defensive lineman Caden Curry losing the stripe in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Clemson
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ohiobobcats.com

Ohio Men’s Basketball Wraps Up Days Six and Seven in Spain

MADRID – The Ohio men's basketball team continued its journey through Spain over the last few days, wrapping up its stay in Barcelona and arriving in Madrid of their second of three games. After a free day in Barcelona on Saturday, Ohio boarded the bullet train and too the...
COLUMBUS, OH
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbus For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbus for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Columbus has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus ranked one of fastest-selling housing markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus has been ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest. In a study from online bank Tangerine, data analyzed from Zillow shows the Columbus housing market is ranked tenth in the nation based on the number days it takes to sell a home. To reach […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In The Short North

The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy