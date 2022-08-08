Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Got $5000? 3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The financial sector offers plenty of compelling places to put some capital to work.
biztoc.com
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
NASDAQ
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 11.10% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.95% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for S&P Global, Sony & 3M
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), Sony Group Corporation (SONY), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Analyzing AvalonBay Communities Short Interest
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) short percent of float has fallen 3.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.45 million shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
InvestorPlace
Celsius Stock Should Continue to Bubble Up on PepsiCo Deal
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock is getting a whole lot of attention due to a recently-announced agreement with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Reportedly, PepsiCo will be the preferred distribution partner globally for Celsius. Moreover, PepsiCo is making a $550 investment in preferred shares of Celsius. This, as you might imagine, adds up to an overwhelmingly bullish case in favor of CELH stock.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%. In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share,...
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tipranks.com
AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth
Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
NASDAQ
The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts
One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.
How Is The Market Feeling About Electronic Arts?
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) short percent of float has fallen 14.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.44% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
