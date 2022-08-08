Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO