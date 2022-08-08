Read full article on original website
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Positive Results With Sitravatinib Plus Tislelizumab Noted in PD-L1+ Advanced Squamous NSCLC
Patients with advanced PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer and squamous histology who were treated with sitravatinib plus tiselizumab had promising antitumor activity. Notable efficacy was observed with the combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) plus tislelizumab (BGB-A1217) in patients with PD-L1–positive, treatment-naïve, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer...
Triple Therapy Continues to Impress in Metastatic NSCLC With High-Risk Mutations
VIENNA -- Patients with non-squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had tumor mutations associated with poor prognosis experienced meaningful improvements in survival when treated with a first-line regimen of two immunotherapies plus chemotherapy, a researcher reported. An exploratory analysis from the POSEIDON trial showed a trend for an...
Evidence of Antitumor Effect With GDC-6036 Monotherapy in KRAS G12C+ NSCLC Revealed at 2022 WCLC
The novel KRAS G12C inhibitor GDC-6036 induced a high response rate in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer. Data from a phase 1a trial (NCT04449874) of the KRAS G12C inhibitor GDC-6036 showed promising responses and safety with the monotherapy in patients with previously treated KRAS G12C–mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
AMGEN DATA AT WCLC 2022 HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL TO DELIVER TRANSFORMATIVE MEDICINES FOR HISTORICALLY DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT LUNG CANCERS
First Data From LUMAKRAS Plus Immunotherapy and LUMAKRAS Plus SHP2 Inhibitor Combinations Show Clinical Activity and Support Ongoing Investigation. THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced three new data sets from its thoracic oncology portfolio that will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) from August 6-9 in Vienna, Austria. The data presented will include new combination study results: LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) with pembrolizumab or atezolizumab and LUMAKRAS with RMC-4630, a small molecule protein tyrosine phosphatase 2 (SHP2) inhibitor. In addition, new data will be featured from the DeLLphi300 clinical trial, a Phase 1 dose exploration and expansion study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tarlatamab, a first-in-class half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager (HLE BiTE®) molecule targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Bevacizumab and Chemotherapy Remains Standard of Care in RAS/RAF Mutated mCRC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Christopher Nevala-Plagemann, MD, discussed the key takeaways of his research on the best treatment strategies for patients with left sided RAS or RAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer. Chemotherapy in addition to bevacizumab (Avastin) remains the most widely used first-line treatment strategy for patients with...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Addition of Tremelimumab to Durvalumab Regimen Induces Greater Survival Outcomes in PD-L1–Negative NSCLC
The phase 3 POSEIDON trial showed superior overall survival in patients with PD-L1–negative metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were given durvalumab and chemotherapy plus tremelimumab. Results from the phase 3 POSEIDON trial (NCT03164616) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer demonstrated that better...
Bristol Myers claims success in study testing earlier CAR-T use in multiple myeloma
Bristol Myers Squibb and partner 2Seventy bio see potential for earlier use of their multiple myeloma treatment Abecma after reporting clinical trial results that showed the CAR-T cell therapy outperformed standard drug regimens. Treatment with Abecma held patients’ cancer in check for significantly longer than did those standard drugs, the...
Imfinzi-Novel Drug Combination Elicits Effective Responses in a Group of Patients With Metastatic Sarcomas
Treatment with a combination of Imfinzi and the novel drug tremelimumab demonstrated promising results in certain patients with advanced or metastatic sarcoma, which are rare cancers of the bone and soft tissue. The use of two immune checkpoint inhibitors in combination with each other was associated with effective outcomes in...
OS End Point Met in Phase 3 FRESCO-2 Trial Examining Fruquintinib in Metastatic CRC
Overall survival, the primary end point of the phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial, was met when patients were given fruquintinib vs placebo for advanced refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The phase 3 FRESCO-2 trial (NCT04322539) met its primary end point of overall survival (OS) with fruquintinib for patients with advanced refractory metastatic...
Efficacy, Safety With Datopotamab Deruxtecan Plus Pembrolizumab Regimen Observed in Advanced NSCLC
TROPION-Lung02 trial provides evidence of datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab efficacy in patients with advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer and no actionable genomic alterations. Results from the phase 1b TROPION-Lung02 trial (NCT04526691) that were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer indicated that treatment of advanced/metastatic non–small cell...
Keytruda Plus Lenvima Did Not Meet Primary Endpoints for First-Line uHCC Treatment
The median overall survival of the lenvatinib monotherapy arm is longer than that observed in previous clinical trials evaluating it as a monotherapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Merck and Eisai Inc announced that the phase 3 LEAP-002 trial, which investigated pembrolizumab (Keytruda; Merck) plus lenvatinib (Lenvima; Eisai) compared with lenvatinib...
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
Phase II study of Durvalumab plus concurrent radiotherapy in unresectable locally advanced NSCLC
Researchers from Japan today reported that the first phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of durvalumab and concurrent curative radiation therapy for PD-L1-positive unresectable locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer without chemotherapy met its primary endpoint with tolerable adverse reactions. The research was reported today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
