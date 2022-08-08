First Data From LUMAKRAS Plus Immunotherapy and LUMAKRAS Plus SHP2 Inhibitor Combinations Show Clinical Activity and Support Ongoing Investigation. THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced three new data sets from its thoracic oncology portfolio that will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) from August 6-9 in Vienna, Austria. The data presented will include new combination study results: LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib) with pembrolizumab or atezolizumab and LUMAKRAS with RMC-4630, a small molecule protein tyrosine phosphatase 2 (SHP2) inhibitor. In addition, new data will be featured from the DeLLphi300 clinical trial, a Phase 1 dose exploration and expansion study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tarlatamab, a first-in-class half-life extended bispecific T-cell engager (HLE BiTE®) molecule targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), in small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO