Related
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA・
Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart
The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
LOOK: Kent Bazemore Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Kent Bazemore commented on Russell Westbrook's recent Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Bears player provides reminder of the terrible playing shape of Soldier Field
Soldier Field is a legendary football stadium for many reasons, but it still has one incredibly major flaw — the
Yardbarker
Watch: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL PRO-AM In Atlanta
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Lou Williams and Joe Johnson faced off in the AEBL Pro-Am in Atlanta, Georgia. View the original article to see embedded media. Johnson and Williams are both older now, but they are two of the more popular played in the...
Yardbarker
‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.
NBC Sports
Kent Bazemore agrees to one-year deal with Sacramento Kings
The win-now Kings — or, at least the “we’re making the playoffs this season” Kings — have chosen to use their last roster spot on another veteran who can give them minutes over the course of a long season. Sacramento agreed to bring back former...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Miami Heat have interest in trading for Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year deal that he signed with Phoenix. “The Heat would be open to a trade involving Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, according to two sources, but salary cap...
