ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Disappointing Lakers let veteran forward Kent Bazemore depart

The Lakers' roster overhaul continues. They haven’t re-signed any of their free agents from last season, including Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, and another veteran has departed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kent Bazemore has found a new home, signing a one-year contract with the Kings. He joins former Lakers teammate Malik Monk, who agreed to a two-year, $19M contract with the Kings in June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
NBC Sports

Kent Bazemore agrees to one-year deal with Sacramento Kings

The win-now Kings — or, at least the “we’re making the playoffs this season” Kings — have chosen to use their last roster spot on another veteran who can give them minutes over the course of a long season. Sacramento agreed to bring back former...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Forrest
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat have interest in trading for Jae Crowder

The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. Crowder is entering the final season of a three-year deal that he signed with Phoenix. “The Heat would be open to a trade involving Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, according to two sources, but salary cap...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy