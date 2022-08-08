Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
psychologytoday.com
How Today's Teens Manage Good Stress and Bad Stress
Low to moderate levels of stress can actually help people grow resilience and cope with future stressful encounters. Low to moderate levels of stress can actually reduce young people's risk of later developing mental health disorders. There is a fine line between good stress, which is beneficial, and bad stress,...
Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’
Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA・
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships
People often talk about “red flags” in the world of dating and relationships. These are signs that you and your partner are not compatible, or toxic behaviors and personality traits that you want to avoid. But there’s also such a thing as “pink flags.”. “Pink flags...
psychologytoday.com
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
‘Boys do cry’: How I’m working to raise sensitive and emotionally aware sons
As a highly sensitive person with the proverbial thin-skin, who cries easily and often, I am often labeled “emotional.” But aren’t we all emotional? We are human, after all. We all have feelings and emotions. The idea isn’t to pretend that we don’t have emotions, but instead to have emotional awareness. The goal isn’t to harden our children to a harsh world, but to nurture their sensitivity so they can bring a little softness to it.
KIDS・
‘I longed for her attention’: how my intense relationship with my mother shaped my life
Leah McLaren idolised her beautiful and brilliant mother, whose ‘benign neglect’, yet deep love, affected her childhood. Looking back, she examines their ‘enmeshment’ and how it changed the way she parents her own sons
An anxious mind
A doctor asked me if I have an anxious mind. When I hesitated, he told me what he meant. He asked if I woke up in the middle of the night and then couldn’t fall back to sleep, did I become extremely nervous about some things, or did I have panic attacks.
How To Handle 4 Messy Money Matters That Happen With Family
Family means the world to you, but you've recently experienced at least one uncomfortable money situation when spending time with them. Whether relatives were prying into your finances or trying to...
MindBodyGreen
Why Stress Affects Your Sleep + What To Do About It
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are plenty of things that keep us up at night, from irregular sleep schedules, to hot weather—but one factor that undoubtedly spells trouble for sleep is stress. The next time you find yourself stressing before bed, here's why that could be happening, plus what to do about it.
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues
Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
studyfinds.org
Power of movement: Swim to relieve stress, walk for mental blocks, dance away anxiety
LONDON — Is physical activity the key to a stronger mind? Two in three people believe it just may be, according to a recent survey, and health experts agree. In fact, relieving stress can be as simple as swimming some laps, while walking could be the best medicine for clearing a mental block.
Opinion: The way someone responds to your boundaries says a lot about them, not you
Boundaries are key to building healthy relationships. Yet, many struggle to set or enforce them — and this is true especially for people pleasers. There are also some people who struggle to recognize, accept and respect others’ boundaries.
What is ‘normal’ baby sleep? How evolutionary clues, not cultural expectations, can help new parents
The sleep disruption of new parenthood is both well known yet unexpected. While new parents are aware that babies need frequent night time care, the reality is often a cruel surprise. “What’s wrong with my baby?” new parents ask themselves, or “what’s wrong with me that I can’t get this baby to sleep?”
