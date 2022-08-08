ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

psychologytoday.com

How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
Fatherly

Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says

When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
psychologytoday.com

How Today's Teens Manage Good Stress and Bad Stress

Low to moderate levels of stress can actually help people grow resilience and cope with future stressful encounters. Low to moderate levels of stress can actually reduce young people's risk of later developing mental health disorders. There is a fine line between good stress, which is beneficial, and bad stress,...
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
Motherly

‘Boys do cry’: How I’m working to raise sensitive and emotionally aware sons

As a highly sensitive person with the proverbial thin-skin, who cries easily and often, I am often labeled “emotional.” But aren’t we all emotional? We are human, after all. We all have feelings and emotions. The idea isn’t to pretend that we don’t have emotions, but instead to have emotional awareness. The goal isn’t to harden our children to a harsh world, but to nurture their sensitivity so they can bring a little softness to it.
Jennifer Bonn

An anxious mind

A doctor asked me if I have an anxious mind. When I hesitated, he told me what he meant. He asked if I woke up in the middle of the night and then couldn’t fall back to sleep, did I become extremely nervous about some things, or did I have panic attacks.
MindBodyGreen

Why Stress Affects Your Sleep + What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There are plenty of things that keep us up at night, from irregular sleep schedules, to hot weather—but one factor that undoubtedly spells trouble for sleep is stress. The next time you find yourself stressing before bed, here's why that could be happening, plus what to do about it.
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues

Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
