Celebrating Diversity Winner for August

KENNEWICK, Wash. - This months winner for Celebrating Diversity is the owner of Palencia Winery, Victor Palencia. "It's extremely motivating to win this award. A big part of the reason I brought Monarcha Winery to the Tri-Cities was because its immense diversity," says Palencia. Palencia was born in Michoacan, Mexico,...
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3. The last time there was a junior...
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
City of Prosser replacing the Playground of Dreams; more changes coming to the park

PROSSER, Wash. - The city of Prosser is replacing the Playground of Dreams at the city park with a newer playground. The city says the wooden playground is falling apart and the repairs are becoming too costly and difficult to complete. The Community Development Director says there is concern from parents about safety at the playground.
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Sunnyside School District Hosts Back To School Immunization Event

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Sunnyside School District will host two Back to School Immunization Events, one on Wednesday, August, 10th and one on Tuesday, August, 16th. Yakima Neighborhood Health Clinics, the Sunnyside School District, and Yakima Health District are sponsoring the immunization events for the upcoming school year. All recommended childhood...
2nd Annual Backpack Drive Looking For School Supplies

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The second annual Back To School Backpack Drive, sponsored by Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson and Soul Patrol motorcycle club, is underway. The drive to collect unopened school supplies, backpacks, and teaching supplies started July, 26th and runs through August, 26th. All of the donated supplies will be donated...
It Happened Here: Ben Snipes builds Ellensburg's first bank

Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates. While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
Millions of mosquitos in Yakima County this year

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – According to Yakima County Mosquito Control, there are millions of mosquitoes in the county this year. The population grew because of the cooler weather we experienced. District Manager for Yakima County Mosquito Control Kelly Beehler said the rain and snow pack melt created perfect conditions...
WDFW 2023 Budget and Land Transactions Approved

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved the budget and land transaction requests of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) for the 2023 legislative session. The WDFW is now authorized to move forward with several land transactions across the state. Through these land acquisitions, the...
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
Updated COVID protocols relax some measures for schools

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) updated COVID-19 protocols for all schools this fall. Some school based provisions are more relaxed with the updated guidance, including isolation procedures when testing positive. Now, when a student tests positive they are able to return after 5 days of quarantining,...
