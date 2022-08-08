Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Celebrating Diversity Winner for August
KENNEWICK, Wash. - This months winner for Celebrating Diversity is the owner of Palencia Winery, Victor Palencia. "It's extremely motivating to win this award. A big part of the reason I brought Monarcha Winery to the Tri-Cities was because its immense diversity," says Palencia. Palencia was born in Michoacan, Mexico,...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
The Basic Truth About Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities is Inspiring
Do you know who owns Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2014, I asked my co-worker, "Where's the best pizza?" And, he took me to Round Table Pizza in Kennewick. I loved it!. Columbia Industries owns and operates Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities. Michael...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3. The last time there was a junior...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
nbcrightnow.com
City of Prosser replacing the Playground of Dreams; more changes coming to the park
PROSSER, Wash. - The city of Prosser is replacing the Playground of Dreams at the city park with a newer playground. The city says the wooden playground is falling apart and the repairs are becoming too costly and difficult to complete. The Community Development Director says there is concern from parents about safety at the playground.
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside School District Hosts Back To School Immunization Event
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Sunnyside School District will host two Back to School Immunization Events, one on Wednesday, August, 10th and one on Tuesday, August, 16th. Yakima Neighborhood Health Clinics, the Sunnyside School District, and Yakima Health District are sponsoring the immunization events for the upcoming school year. All recommended childhood...
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
FOX 11 and 41
2nd Annual Backpack Drive Looking For School Supplies
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The second annual Back To School Backpack Drive, sponsored by Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson and Soul Patrol motorcycle club, is underway. The drive to collect unopened school supplies, backpacks, and teaching supplies started July, 26th and runs through August, 26th. All of the donated supplies will be donated...
After sudden cancer discovery, high school quarterback 'in a battle for what the rest of his life looks like'
Cole Mullins treated this football offseason with Hanford (Wash.) High School like how any returning second-year starting quarterback would have - with a high level of quiet confidence as a backfield leader. "He's been our guy," third-year Hanford coach Nick Baker said. But right now, Mullins could ...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Ben Snipes builds Ellensburg's first bank
Ben Snipes’ banking business endured a fire and robbery before failing in an economic depression, but his original Ellensburg bank still operates. While Snipes wouldn’t recognize the building that now stands at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Pearl Street, it has been the home of a bank since Snipes opened his first branch there in 1889.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Washington Secretary of State race will be between Hobbs and Anderson
Washington Secretary of State race to be between Hobbs and Anderson. Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson. That means, for the first time in more than half a century, no Republican will be in the General...
FOX 11 and 41
Millions of mosquitos in Yakima County this year
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – According to Yakima County Mosquito Control, there are millions of mosquitoes in the county this year. The population grew because of the cooler weather we experienced. District Manager for Yakima County Mosquito Control Kelly Beehler said the rain and snow pack melt created perfect conditions...
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW 2023 Budget and Land Transactions Approved
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved the budget and land transaction requests of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) for the 2023 legislative session. The WDFW is now authorized to move forward with several land transactions across the state. Through these land acquisitions, the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Cow Canyon and Vantage Fires
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022. COW CANYON FIRE:. Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. So far...
nbcrightnow.com
Updated COVID protocols relax some measures for schools
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) updated COVID-19 protocols for all schools this fall. Some school based provisions are more relaxed with the updated guidance, including isolation procedures when testing positive. Now, when a student tests positive they are able to return after 5 days of quarantining,...
