Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year.

With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on campus.

The application will be on all district staff members’ issued digital devices and can provide immediate alerts when a lockdown is needed.d

OCPS District Police Chief Bryan Holmes also urged students to use FortifyFL to report any suspicious activity through the application.

“I want to remind everyone, if you see something, students, if you know something, say something,” said Holmes.

The school district and multiple law enforcement agencies spent the summer conducting active shooter drills on local campuses.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina wants parents to know his officers are prepared. “I want parents to hear this clear message: nothing that is more important to me, to us, than the safety of your children,” Mina said.

The SafeWatch system is used in multiple school districts across Florida.

Orange County students go back to school on Wednesday.

