A small plane burst into flames after it crash landed on a pick-up truck on a California highway Tuesday. All the persons involved in the crash managed to escape unharmed. The incident took place along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue on 91 Freeway in Corona. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the site at around 12:30 p.m. ET after multiple reports about the crash.

CORONA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO