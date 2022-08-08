Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
L.A. Weekly
Gregory Thorn Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Collision on Baseline Street [Pomona, CA]
33-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on Baseline Street. The accident happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of 26080 east Baseline Street on August 2nd, per initial reports. According to the officials, they responded after receiving the reports of an injured bicyclist but the events that led to the...
L.A. Weekly
Marty Sparling Dead, Erika Romero-Aguilar at Large after Bicycle Accident on US Highway 395 [Adelanto, CA]
Cyclist Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Cactus Road. The incident occurred around 10:21 p.m., near Cactus Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a 2008 Lincoln Navigator struck 59-year-old Sparling while riding his bike across the highway. Upon impact, the involved driver immediately left the...
L.A. Weekly
S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Fiery Crash on Air Expressway Boulevard [Victorville, CA]
VICTORVILLE, CA (August 9, 2022) – Sunday afternoon, a fiery crash on Air Expressway Boulevard claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. Reports say four vehicles were involved in the collision, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.
International Business Times
Small Plane Crashes Into Pick-Up Truck On California Highway, Bursts Into Flames
A small plane burst into flames after it crash landed on a pick-up truck on a California highway Tuesday. All the persons involved in the crash managed to escape unharmed. The incident took place along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue on 91 Freeway in Corona. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the site at around 12:30 p.m. ET after multiple reports about the crash.
Dramatic crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 9, 2022) – Police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that left one person hospitalized, last Friday. The crash happened on August 5th, at around 3:00 p.m. near Santa Margarita Drive and East Mission Road. According to Fallbrook officials, the incident involved a motorcycle and a sedan.
vvng.com
Bicyclist killed in Adelanto hit-and-run identified, police looking for driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are attempting to locate a 38-year-old Adelanto woman wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Saturday night. It happened at about 10:21 pm, on August 6, 2022, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Cactus Road. According to a...
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: No charges for PSPD officer present in condo when man was fatally shot
A Palm Springs Police Department officer who was present when a city resident was fatally shot by a bounty hunter won’t face charges. Driving the news: According to a letter obtained by The Desert Sun (🔒), Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin informed Police Chief Andy Mills about the decision in July.
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
L.A. Weekly
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Bakersfield Channel
2 escape injury after plane lands on Southern California freeway
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The plane landed around 12:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 91 near Corona in Riverside County, according to...
iheart.com
Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing On California Freeway
Video captured along a popular California freeway shows a small plane make a fiery crash landing as it attempted to veer away from drivers. The crash took place at 12:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (August 10) in the eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway in Riverside County near Lincoln Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed via KTLA.
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder
A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
