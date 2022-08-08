ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]

50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
REDLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Fiery Crash on Air Expressway Boulevard [Victorville, CA]

VICTORVILLE, CA (August 9, 2022) – Sunday afternoon, a fiery crash on Air Expressway Boulevard claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. Reports say four vehicles were involved in the collision, a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.
VICTORVILLE, CA
International Business Times

Small Plane Crashes Into Pick-Up Truck On California Highway, Bursts Into Flames

A small plane burst into flames after it crash landed on a pick-up truck on a California highway Tuesday. All the persons involved in the crash managed to escape unharmed. The incident took place along the eastbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue on 91 Freeway in Corona. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the site at around 12:30 p.m. ET after multiple reports about the crash.
CORONA, CA
KGET

Dramatic crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County

A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]

Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
CARLSBAD, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 9, 2022) – Police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that left one person hospitalized, last Friday. The crash happened on August 5th, at around 3:00 p.m. near Santa Margarita Drive and East Mission Road. According to Fallbrook officials, the incident involved a motorcycle and a sedan.
FALLBROOK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]

The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

2 escape injury after plane lands on Southern California freeway

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said. The plane landed around 12:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Hwy. 91 near Corona in Riverside County, according to...
CORONA, CA
iheart.com

Video Shows Plane Make Fiery Crash Landing On California Freeway

Video captured along a popular California freeway shows a small plane make a fiery crash landing as it attempted to veer away from drivers. The crash took place at 12:31 p.m. local time on Tuesday (August 10) in the eastbound lanes of 91 Freeway in Riverside County near Lincoln Avenue, the California Highway Patrol confirmed via KTLA.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting

A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder

A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella pleaded not guilty today to murder and other counts.    Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. She pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon at The post Woman suspected of deadly shooting in Coachella charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com

25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
VICTORVILLE, CA

