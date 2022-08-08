ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Actor who Plays 'The Flash' Arrested An Hour From Albany

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing 'The Flash', was arrested Sunday night and is facing felony charges for a burglary that happened in Bennington County Vermont. The 29 year old actor was charged with a burglary that happened on May 1st in the town of Stamford. Police say Miller broke into a home in the town and stole several bottles of alcohol. Nobody was in the home at the time. Surveillance video at the home apparently connected Miller to the incident. When the actor was located, a citation was issued for to appear in Bennington County court on September 26 to face the charges.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
103.9 The Breeze

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Driver Running From Cops in Troy Slams into at Least Nine Cars

Running from the cops, going the wrong way down a one way, and on-street parking. It all led up to a disaster in one part of Troy on Tuesday night. Troy Police tried to pull over a white BMW SUV for driving with no headlights in the area of 6th Avenue. The officer followed the driver, who then went the wrong way on a one way. As the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off down 5th Avenue, smashing into at least nine cars that were parked along the road. The BMW actually flipped over.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished

Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region KFC Offering Free Chicken for a Year!

For some, KFC is an addiction - of which I can relate. Three boneless strips, mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of coleslaw is all it takes to bring on the euphoria you can only get when ordering a KFC meal. So yeah, it's kinda like a drug and this new offer may be your overdose.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend

TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

