Running from the cops, going the wrong way down a one way, and on-street parking. It all led up to a disaster in one part of Troy on Tuesday night. Troy Police tried to pull over a white BMW SUV for driving with no headlights in the area of 6th Avenue. The officer followed the driver, who then went the wrong way on a one way. As the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off down 5th Avenue, smashing into at least nine cars that were parked along the road. The BMW actually flipped over.

TROY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO